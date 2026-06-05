Roundtable Wrap-Up Video

Click on the video to hear from Commissioners, County Staff and SwiftGov regarding the recent series of Roundtable discussions with resident and builders, designed to help staff re-write the Land Development Code and improve the permitting process.

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