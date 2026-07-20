Notice Regarding Daughette Canal Municipal Service Benefit Unit

Walton County Notice of Hearing to Impose and Provide for Collection of Special Assessments in the Daughette Canal Municipal Service Benefit Unit

Walton County – 07/20/26 – Notice is hereby given that the Walton County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the continued imposition of special assessments against certain parcels of property located within the Daughette Canal Municipal Service Benefit Unit to fund the removal and disposal of sediment from the canals and channels, the installation and replacement of navigational markers, and the ongoing maintenance of the canals for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2026 and future fiscal years.





The hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on August 25, 2026, in the South Walton Courthouse Annex, located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the assessments and their collection on the ad valorem tax bill.

All affected property owners have a right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections with the Board within 20 days of this notice. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the hearing, such person will need a record of the proceedings and may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be made.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the County Administrator's office at (850) 892-8155, at least two business days prior to the date of the hearing.

The assessment for each tax parcel is based on the number of boat slips allowed to be located on each parcel of property. The estimated assessment rate for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2026, is $325 per allowable boat slip. A more specific description and the method of computing the assessment for each parcel of property are set forth in the Initial Assessment Resolution (Resolution No. 2008-59), the Final Assessment Resolution (Resolution No. 2008-69), the Preliminary Rate Resolution (Resolution No. 2013-40), the Annual Rate Resolution (Resolution No. 2013-61), the 2017 Preliminary Rate Resolution (Resolution No. 2017-58), and the 2017 Annual Rate Resolution (Resolution No. 2017-74).

Copies of the resolutions and the updated Assessment Roll for the Fiscal Year commencing October 1, 2026, are available for inspection at the Walton County Clerk’s Office, located at the Walton County Courthouse, 571 East Nelson Avenue (Highway 90), DeFuniak Springs, Florida between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The assessments will be collected on the ad valorem tax bill to be mailed in November 2026, as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes. Failure to pay the assessments will cause a tax certificate to be issued against the real property which may result in a loss of title. Unless proper steps are initiated in a court of competent jurisdiction to secure relief within 20 days from the date of Board action at the above hearing (including the method of apportionment, the rate of assessment and the imposition of assessments), such action shall be the final adjudication of the issues presented.

For more information, contact Walton County Administrator Office at (850) 892-8155, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

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