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Walton County Public Works project on Sunrise Road

Walton County Public Works is hard at work repairing a drainage issue along Sunrise Road in DeFuniak Springs to better manage stormwater, reduce flooding, and improve road safety.
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Walton County Public Works project on Sunrise Road

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