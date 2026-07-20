COLLECTION OF FIRE RESCUE SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Walton County will conduct a public hearing to consider reimposing fire rescue special assessments for the provision of fire rescue services within the Walton County Municipal Service Benefit Unit for Fire Rescue Services (the "MSBU"), including the unincorporated area of the County, the City of Paxton, and the City of Freeport, for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2026. The MSBU does not include those lands within the boundaries of the Liberty, Argyle, and South Walton independent fire control districts.

The hearing will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 25, 2026, in the South Walton Courthouse Annex located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed assessments. All affected property owners have a right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections with the Board within 20 days of this notice. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the hearing, such person will need a record of the proceedings and may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be made. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the County Administrator's office at (850) 892-8155, at least two (2) business days prior to the date of the hearing.

The assessment for each parcel of property will be based upon each parcel's classification and the number of billing units located thereon. The following tables reflect the proposed fire rescue assessment rate schedule and the maximum fire rescue assessment rate schedule that can be imposed in future fiscal years.

FIRE RESCUE ASSESSMENTS

FISCAL YEAR 2026-27

Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Dwelling Unit Residential $75.00 Non-Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Square Foot Commercial $0.12 Industrial/Warehouse $0.01 Institutional $0.12 Land Property Use Categories Rate Agricultural/Vacant (per acre) $0.07

MAXIMUM FIRE RESCUE ASSESSMENTS

FOR FUTURE FISCAL YEARS

Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Dwelling Unit Residential $150.00 Non-Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Square Foot Commercial $0.23 Industrial/Warehouse $0.02 Institutional $0.23 Land Property Use Categories Rate Agricultural/Vacant (per acre) $0.07

Copies of the Ordinance, the Amended and Restated Initial Assessment Resolution, the Amended and Restated Final Assessment Resolution, the Preliminary Rate Resolution, and the updated Assessment Roll for the Fiscal Year commencing October 1, 2026 are available for inspection at the Walton County Clerk’s Office, located at the Walton County Courthouse, 571 East Nelson Avenue (Highway 90), DeFuniak Springs, Florida between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The assessments will be collected on the ad valorem tax bill to be mailed in November 2026, as authorized by section 197.3632, Florida Statutes. Failure to pay the assessments will cause a tax certificate to be issued against the property which may result in a loss of title. Unless proper steps are initiated in a court of competent jurisdiction to secure relief within 20 days from the date of Board action at the above hearing (including the method of apportionment, the rate of assessment and the imposition of assessments), such action shall be the final adjudication of the issues presented.

If you have any questions, please contact the Walton County Director of Administrative Services at (850) 892-8155, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.