OSA Weekly Update - 6/5/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Fire Relief Associations: Reporting Reminder

3. Released: 2023 Special Districts Finances Report

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Electronic Funds Transfers

5. Job Openings

6. Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

The Office of the State Auditor has released its latest Special District Finances Report. Minnesota has more than 600 special districts that provide clean water, transportation, public safety, health, housing and other services to residents. On a per-capita basis, Minnesota has one of the highest numbers of special districts in the nation. Given their important role in local government, I encourage Minnesotans and local officials to review the report and learn more about how special districts serve the public.

2. Fire Relief Associations: Reporting Reminder

Reporting forms for all relief associations are due to the OSA by June 30. See our Reporting Update for links to updated training videos and instructions for completing the forms.

Relief associations with at least $750,000 in either special fund assets or liabilities must submit an audit report with their reporting forms, while those with assets and liabilities both below the threshold may submit an agreed-upon procedures (AUP) report with their forms instead of an audit. We've posted a document on our website listing each relief association and whether an AUP report or audit report is required to be filed with us this year.

Visit our Fire Relief Association Reporting Compliance Dashboard to check on a relief association’s reporting status.

3. Released: 2023 Special Districts Finances Report

The OSA released the 2023 Special Districts Finances Report. Minnesota has over 600 special districts that provide clean water, transportation, public safety, health, housing and other services to residents. Special districts are local government units created or authorized by state law to perform specific duties or to provide specific services in a limited scope.

The full report is available on the OSA website.