OSA Weekly Update - 6/5/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Fire Relief Associations: Reporting Reminder
3. Released: 2023 Special Districts Finances Report
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Electronic Funds Transfers
5. Job Openings
6. Deadlines
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
The Office of the State Auditor has released its latest Special District Finances Report. Minnesota has more than 600 special districts that provide clean water, transportation, public safety, health, housing and other services to residents. On a per-capita basis, Minnesota has one of the highest numbers of special districts in the nation. Given their important role in local government, I encourage Minnesotans and local officials to review the report and learn more about how special districts serve the public.
2. Fire Relief Associations: Reporting Reminder
Reporting forms for all relief associations are due to the OSA by June 30. See our Reporting Update for links to updated training videos and instructions for completing the forms.
Relief associations with at least $750,000 in either special fund assets or liabilities must submit an audit report with their reporting forms, while those with assets and liabilities both below the threshold may submit an agreed-upon procedures (AUP) report with their forms instead of an audit. We've posted a document on our website listing each relief association and whether an AUP report or audit report is required to be filed with us this year.
Visit our Fire Relief Association Reporting Compliance Dashboard to check on a relief association’s reporting status.
3. Released: 2023 Special Districts Finances Report
The OSA released the 2023 Special Districts Finances Report. Minnesota has over 600 special districts that provide clean water, transportation, public safety, health, housing and other services to residents. Special districts are local government units created or authorized by state law to perform specific duties or to provide specific services in a limited scope.
The full report is available on the OSA website.
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Electronic Funds Transfers
To pay vendor claims, many local government entities may use electronic funds transfers instead of checks. Electronic funds transfers may also be used to purchase and sell investments.
While these transactions are convenient, they present unique opportunities for fraud. As a result, state law requires local units of government to adopt certain policies and procedures before electronic funds transfers are made. The law now specifically requires counties, local social service agencies, school districts, towns, park districts, and home rule charter cities of the second, third or fourth class to have all of the following policy controls in place before using electronic funds transfers:
- On an annual basis, the governing body must delegate to a designated business administrator the authority to make electronic funds transfers;
- The disbursing bank must keep on file a certified copy of the delegation of authority;
- The person initiating the electronic transfer must be identified;
- The person initiating the electronic transfer must document the request and obtain approval from the designated business administrator before initiating the transfer;
- Written confirmation of the transaction must be made within one business day after the transaction; and
- A list with all transactions made by electronic funds transfer must be submitted to the governing body at its next regular meeting.
These requirements are mandatory for the local government entities listed above, and they provide guidance for other units of government when drafting their policies and procedures.
Statutes governing electronic funds transfers include 471.38 (counties, local social service agencies, school districts, towns, park districts, and home rule charter cities of the second, third or fourth class) and 471.381 (cities, towns, and counties).
The full avoiding pitfall is available on the OSA website.
5. Job Openings
Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate
The OSA is hiring an Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate position based in St. Paul and is hybrid eligible after an initial training period.
This position is responsible for the administrative process of formatting Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat files to produce audit and other reports for clarity and to meet accessibility requirements. The position also provides organizational and technical support to division staff for the completion, release, and publication of reports and other documents for the OSA's Audit Practice Division.
The job posting closes on June 15, 2026.
Local Government Audit Staff Specialist
The OSA is hiring up to two Local Government Audit Staff Specialist positions based in St. Paul.
This position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients' financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
The job postings close on June 15, 2026.
Local Government Auditor, Senior
The OSA is hiring up to two Local Government Auditor, Senior positions based in St. Paul and is hybrid eligible after an initial training period.
This senior level auditor position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring the appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients' financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
The job postings closes on June 22, 2026.
6. Deadlines
Cities and Townships: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Information
For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting required to have an Audit (on the regulatory/cash basis) or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed, the Reporting Form, Audit or Financial Statements, and AUP are due June 15, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form, Audit and related documents are due by June 30, 2026.
Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2026
Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council).
In order to receive the per capita reimbursement, counties and cities must email the resolution and document as attachments in .PDF format to performancemeasures@osa.state.mn.us by July 1, 2026.
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