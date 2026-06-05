Perry County Officials Continue Planning for Senior Property Tax Relief Program Implementation

Perry County officials are continuing efforts to implement the Perry County Senior Property Tax Relief Program following overwhelming voter approval of the measure in the April 2 election.

The Senior Property Tax Relief Program is designed to provide qualifying senior homeowners with relief from certain increases in real property taxes on their primary residence. Under the program, eligible participants may have future increases in qualifying property taxes limited based on a designated base year, which officials have determined will be 2026.

"Perry County voters made it clear that they support providing property tax relief for our senior citizens," said Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer. "County officials are actively discussing implementation options and exploring the software and administrative tools necessary to ensure the program is administered accurately and efficiently. We appreciate the public's patience as we work through the details of this new program. We are committed to ensuring the program is administered in accordance with state law while providing a smooth enrollment process for eligible residents.”

The initiative was placed on the ballot after a successful citizen-led petition effort and was approved by Perry County voters with 73 percent voting yes. The program was authorized by the Missouri General Assembly through Senate Bill 190 in 2023 and later amended by Senate Bill 756 in 2024.

To qualify, participants must be at least 62 years of age and meet other eligibility requirements to be established by Perry County and state law. Additional information regarding eligibility verification, enrollment procedures, required documentation, and program deadlines will be announced at a later date when leadership has determined the most efficient and cost effective way of implementing the program.

County officials emphasize that residents do not need to take any action at this time. Information regarding how and where eligible homeowners may opt into the program will be made available once implementation procedures have been finalized.

Residents with questions are encouraged to monitor official Perry County communication channels for future announcements and updates regarding the Senior Property Tax Relief Program.