Perry County Commission Appoints New Members to Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

During its regular meeting on June 4, the Perry County Commission appointed two individuals to fill vacancies on the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.

Pursuant to Section 205.170.6 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri (RSMo), the Commission appointed Robin Sims to fulfill the remainder of the term vacated by Joe Hutchison. The Commission also appointed Lisa Bohnert to fulfill the term vacated by Gwen Schweiss who submitted her resignation on May 28, 2026.

In accordance with Missouri law, both appointments will continue until the next municipal election, which is scheduled for April 6, 2027.

“We appreciate the willingness of Ms. Sims and Ms. Bohnert to serve the community and support the mission of the hospital,” Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer said. “Their service will help ensure continued leadership and oversight of the hospital as it works to provide quality healthcare services to residents throughout Perry County.”