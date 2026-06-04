Perry County Seeking Applicants for Health Department Board of Trustees Vacancy

The Perry County Commission is accepting applications to fill a Commission-appointed position on the Perry County Health Department Board of Trustees following the resignation of board member Gwen Schweiss on Thursday, June 4.

In accordance with Missouri State Statute 205.170.6, which states ”any vacancy in the board of trustees occasioned by removal, resignation or otherwise shall be reported to the county commission and be filled in like manner as original appointments, the appointee to hold office until the next following municipal election, when such vacancy shall be filled by election of a trustee to serve during the remainder of the term of his predecessor,” the Perry County Commission will appoint an individual to serve the remainder of the current term until the next General Municipal Election, scheduled for April 7, 2027.

Individuals interested in serving their community through this important public service role are encouraged to apply. The application period will remain open until June 30, 2026.

Applications are available online at Perry County Missouri Official Website here or may be obtained in person at the Perry County Clerk’s Office located in the historic Courthouse at:

15 W. Ste. Marie St., Suite 2

Perryville, MO 63775

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Perry County Health Department Board of Trustees oversees the governance and operation of the Pery County Health Department and plays an important role in ensuring a variety of healthcare services for the community. Board meetings are typically held the third Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. Once every six months, the meeting is held at 6 pm. The elected board terms are 4 years.

For additional information, contact the Perry County Clerk’s Office at 573-547-4242.