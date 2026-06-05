RFZ Law Ranked by Chambers USA 2026 as a Leading Firm in Litigation: White Collar Defense & Government Investigations for 4th Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFZ Law LLP is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Chambers USA 2026 as a leading firm in Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations – California, Band 2. This marks the firm’s fourth consecutive year of recognition by this highly regarded ranking organization.Chambers USA is one of the legal industry’s most respected independent ranking guides. Its annual rankings are based on a rigorous research process that includes client and peer interviews, assessment of recent matters, and evaluation of a firm’s legal ability, client service, professional conduct, and depth of experience. Recognition by Chambers is widely regarded as a meaningful indicator of a firm’s reputation and standing within its practice area.In its 2026 guide, Chambers recognized RFZ Law’s continued strength in white collar defense, government and internal investigations, regulatory matters, and trial work. Chambers noted:“RFZ Law enjoys a fast-rising reputation for its capabilities in trial work, alongside a robust pedigree in regulatory and internal investigations. The firm is held in particularly high esteem for its representation of individual defendants, including public officials and corporate executives.”Chambers also included client feedback regarding the firm and its attorneys:“The firm’s lawyers are some of the best around and consistently deliver great results for their clients driven by clear and creative legal thinking.”Another client commented:“They’re some of the most talented attorneys we have ever worked with. We felt comfortable from the very moment we began to work with them, and we knew right away that our team would be able to handle every aspect of our matter.”RFZ Law’s continued Chambers ranking reflects the firm’s sustained work on complex and sensitive matters involving white collar defense, government investigations, internal investigations, regulatory issues, and litigation. The firm represents individuals, executives, public officials, companies, and other clients facing significant legal, financial, and reputational stakes.“We are honored to be recognized by Chambers USA for the fourth consecutive year,” said Rachel Fiset, Managing Partner of RFZ Law. “This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the confidence of our clients and peers, as well as the dedication, judgment, and care our attorneys bring to each matter.”RFZ Law’s complete Chambers rankings and firm profile are available HERE.Chambers USAChambers USA is widely recognized as one of the leading legal directories in the country. Its rankings are based on independent research, including interviews with clients and members of the legal community, and evaluate law firms on factors such as legal ability, client service, professional conduct, depth of team, and the strength of recent work. For clients and peers, a Chambers ranking is a definitive mark of excellence in the legal industry, and an important, objective benchmark of consistent performance, credibility, and reputation. Learn more at Chambers.comAbout RFZ Law LLPRFZ Law is a premier law firm comprised of elite attorneys representing a wide range of clients, including public officials, companies of all sizes, victims of catastrophic injuries, high net-worth individuals, corporate executives, employees, and government entities. Our attorneys hail from the nation’s top law schools, the most prestigious Big Law firms, and federal judicial clerkships. Our attorneys consistently rank among the country’s top legal practitioners for achieving remarkable results for our clients in complex litigation, government investigations, white-collar criminal defense, and corporate law. RFZ is a proud member of the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).ContactRFZ Law LLP315 W. 9th Street, Suite 1200, Los Angeles, CA 90015Telephone: 213.266.5170Email: info@rfzllp.comWebsite: rfzllp.com+1 213-266-5170info@rfzllp.com

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