RFZ Law Announces Expansion of Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFZ Law Announces Firm Name Change and Expansion of Services with Addition of Corporate Law Partner Ronnie Roy RFZ Law, formerly ZFZ Law, today announced a firm name change reflecting the firm’s expansion into Corporate Law and the addition of partner Ronnie Roy to lead the new practice.The transition to RFZ Law underscores the firm’s commitment to growth while maintaining the client-focused approach that has long defined the Firm’s litigation and white-collar defense practices.As part of this next chapter, RFZ Law has launched a Corporate Law practice to provide comprehensive legal support to business clients, including entity formation and structuring, governance, transactions, and ongoing corporate counsel. The expansion complements the firm’s litigation capabilities and offers clients integrated legal guidance informed by deep trial and risk-management experience.Ronnie Roy joins the firm as a partner and will lead the Corporate Law practice. Ronnie comes with over 20 years of experience at the country’s top law firms advising early-stage and established companies through every phase of the business lifecycle, from formation to exit. His practice is focused on delivering practical, strategic counsel aligned with clients’ business objectives.“This expansion allows us to better serve our clients as their needs grow and evolve,” says partner, Rachel Fiset. “Adding corporate capabilities alongside our litigation platform strengthens our ability to advise clients proactively and position them for long-term success.”About RFZ LawRFZ Law is a Los Angeles–based law firm focused on complex litigation, white-collar defense, and corporate law. The firm represents individuals and businesses in high stakes matters with an emphasis on strategic judgment, efficiency, and client service.For Inquiries, please contact Rachel Fiset, (213) 266-5172, Rachel.fiset@rfzllp.com, or visit our website at RFZLLP.COM.

