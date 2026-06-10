Rachel Fiset Named to Daily Journal’s Top Women Lawyers

Rachel Fiset Named Top Women Lawyer by the Daily Journal

RFZ Law is pleased to announce that managing partner Rachel Fiset has been named to the Daily Journal’s Top Women Lawyers list for the fourth consecutive year.

We are thrilled to see Rachel recognized again among California’s leading women lawyers... Rachel has built a career on handling difficult matters with precision, creativity, and calm under pressure.” — Ronnie Roy, Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFZ Law LLP is pleased to announce that managing partner Rachel Fiset has been named to the Daily Journal ’s Top Women Lawyers list for the fourth consecutive year.The Daily Journal’s annual Top Women Lawyers list recognizes 100 of California’s leading women attorneys and highlights lawyers whose work reflects exceptional skill, leadership, and impact across the legal profession. The recognition is particularly meaningful because it is awarded by one of California’s most respected legal publications and reflects sustained excellence in high-stakes matters, client advocacy, and professional leadership.“We are thrilled to see Rachel recognized again among California’s leading women lawyers,” said RFZ partner Ronnie Roy. “This honor reflects not only her outstanding judgment and advocacy, but also the breadth and evolution of her practice. Rachel has built a career on handling difficult matters with precision, creativity, and calm under pressure.”Fiset, a co-founder of RFZ Law, is well known for her excellent work in white collar defense, government investigations, and complex litigation. She regularly represents clients in matters involving the SEC, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and other enforcement agencies.Over the past year, Fiset has expanded the scope of her practice, demonstrating the versatility and nimbleness that have become hallmarks of her work. In addition to continuing her defense-side practice, she has increasingly represented plaintiffs in complex injury and business litigation and whistleblowers in various contexts, including qui tam cases.That expansion reflects both Fiset’s strategic range and RFZ Law’s broader ability to move fluidly between defense, plaintiff-side, and investigative work. Her recent matters underscore a rare combination of skills: the ability to navigate government-facing investigations, litigate complex civil disputes, counsel individuals and companies under intense scrutiny, and advocate for whistleblowers and relators seeking to expose misconduct.Fiset’s fourth consecutive selection to the Daily Journal’s Top Women Lawyers list follows a year of significant professional momentum for both Fiset and RFZ Law, including the firm’s continued growth into corporate advisory and M & A work and the expansion of its complex litigation and investigations platform.“I am honored to be recognized by the Daily Journal alongside so many accomplished women lawyers across California,” said Fiset. “This recognition is especially meaningful because our practice continues to evolve in ways that allow us to serve clients across a broader range of complex, high-stakes matters. I am grateful to our clients for their trust and to my colleagues at RFZ Law for their extraordinary work and commitment.”About RFZ Law LLPRFZ Law is a premier law firm comprised of elite attorneys representing a wide range of clients, including public officials, companies of all sizes, victims of catastrophic injuries, high net-worth individuals, corporate executives, emerging companies, employees, and government entities. Our attorneys hail from the nation’s top law schools, the most prestigious Big Law firms, and federal judicial clerkships. Our attorneys consistently rank among the country’s top legal practitioners for achieving remarkable results for our clients in complex litigation, government investigations, white-collar criminal defense, and corporate law. RFZ is a proud member of the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.