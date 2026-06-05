ADOT reminds drivers to secure their load with tie downs, covers

PHOENIX – Imagine you’re driving on a highway and suddenly a couch falls from the car in front of you and you only have a moment to react.

This frightening scenario – one that occurs with all sorts of unsecured loads, not only furniture – is something motorists encounter too often and can be entirely avoided.

Ahead of National Secure Your Load Day, marked annually on June 6, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to properly secure their loads to reduce the amount of dangerous debris that ends up on our highways.

ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, and highway maintenance crews have seen it all on state highways. In 2025, IRU responded to over 4,800 calls for debris in the metro Phoenix area and picked up grills, couches, ladders, rock spills and more. These all pose a danger to drivers that can cause damage to vehicles and crashes.

Getting these items out of travel lanes also is a hazard to ADOT’s crew members and the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers who go out into traffic to remove those items or debris.

“Our Incident Response Unit crew members put themselves at risk every time they stop traffic and step onto busy freeways to remove items left behind from unsecured loads,” IRU Program Manager Abraham Asermely said. “We need drivers to help us help them — take the time to double check that your load is properly secured and prevent those items from causing damage and crashes on the road.”

Drivers can do their part to secure their load. Consider the following before traveling:

Tie down your load: Use ropes, bungee cords, netting or other straps when hauling items.

Cover your load: Use a tarp to prevent items from flying out from a truck bed or trailer.

Ask yourself: Would I feel safe if I were driving behind my vehicle? Would my load stay secure if I had to suddenly brake or if I hit a bump on the road?

If motorists see debris in the roadway, they should not try to stop and remove debris from travel lanes. Instead, treat it as the emergency that it is and call 911. ADOT crews and law enforcement will respond and remove the debris quickly and safely.