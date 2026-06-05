Read the Latest Human Services E-Newsletter

Published on: June 5, 2026

The Barnstable County Department of Human Services publishes a monthly e-newsletter featuring resources, trainings, funding opportunities, community events, and important updates from across Cape Cod.

Whether you’re a resident, caregiver, nonprofit, healthcare provider, or community partner, the newsletter offers helpful information to keep you connected to regional programs, services, and opportunities.

Read the latest June 2026 edition to discover resources, upcoming events, training opportunities, and information to help strengthen our Cape Cod community.

Read the June 2026 Human Services E-Newsletter