Read the Latest Commissioners’ Newsletter

Published on: June 5, 2026

Are you signed up for the Barnstable County Newsletter?

Edition 38 is now available and features highlights from the Commissioners’ Meeting in the Community in Yarmouth, where regional issues and local priorities were discussed with town leaders and residents. You’ll also find a look back at Barnstable County’s 341st birthday, department updates, community programs, and upcoming events from across Cape Cod.

The County Newsletter is one of the best ways to stay informed about Commissioners’ actions, regional initiatives, County services, and the work being done every day to serve Cape Cod’s communities.

Read Edition 38 and sign up to receive future issues directly in your inbox:

https://conta.cc/4uRR16r