Chlorine Flush Notice – Black Hammock Service Area

Please be advised that the City of Oviedo will be performing a maintenance chlorine flush of the City’s Drinking Water Distribution System beginning June 3, 2026 and ending on June 24, 2026. This will affect Seminole County customers in the Black Hammock service area.

During this period, the Drinking Water Distribution System will use a “free” chlorine residual in the water instead of the usual “chloramines” disinfectant. Some residents may notice a slight chlorine taste and/or chlorine odor in the water. Fish owners and individuals on kidney dialysis need to take necessary precautions during the chlorine flush of the system.

If you have questions please call Seminole County Utilities Department at 407-665-2767. For more information, please visit https://www.cityofoviedo.net/m/faq?cat=31