Nature Calls - Eco Camp Wraps up a Successful Summer

↑ Back to Top System.Collections.Generic.Dictionary`2[System.String,System.String][Model.DefaultLanguage] ▾ /images/default-source/inner-banner/featuredstories.jpg?sfvrsn=9d0f1519_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---community-services.jpg?sfvrsn=7247dd23_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---news.jpg?sfvrsn=ea8993e5_7 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---hr.jpg?sfvrsn=d7719de3_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---es.jpg?sfvrsn=eb340fe0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---county-attorney.jpg?sfvrsn=fda0c484_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---museum.jpg?sfvrsn=b1aee3ff_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/office-of-strategic-initiatives.jpg?sfvrsn=e5419661_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---cmo.jpg?sfvrsn=68a7c6f8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/contactus-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=c27f5cae_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/video-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=bef591cf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---communications.jpg?sfvrsn=e4f89971_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/404-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=516a5cae_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---bcc.jpg?sfvrsn=95f36ca0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---econdev.jpg?sfvrsn=72c8818_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fleet-facilities.jpg?sfvrsn=1aefd973_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---ds.jpg?sfvrsn=dd9673cc_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---parks.jpg?sfvrsn=aa1927f4_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---em.jpg?sfvrsn=eee0b30f_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/guide-tocounty-services.jpg?sfvrsn=cc966812_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/people-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=f29fbd21_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---events.jpg?sfvrsn=b1f72414_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fd.jpg?sfvrsn=9ddf3754_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---office-of-organizational-performance-strategy---sample-1.jpg?sfvrsn=3132f835_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---util.jpg?sfvrsn=b2c77697_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---library.jpg?sfvrsn=1abff1ee_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/document-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=e7a4cde5_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/newsletter-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a2fb160b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---it.jpg?sfvrsn=f670d062_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---pw.jpg?sfvrsn=5c28e121_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/all-forms-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=2c1ddef1_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/searchresults-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a0c7336b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/location-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=698e6fce_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---rm.jpg?sfvrsn=5ce78885_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---budget.jpg?sfvrsn=f2e31fcf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/phonedirectory-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=7adf09d8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 Nature Calls - Eco Camp Wraps up a Successful Summer Seminole County’s Natural Lands Program is wrapping up a successful summer of Eco Camp next week, more than doubling the number of individual campers served from last summer. The turnout comes after Eco Camp expanded to a second location at Spring Hammock Preserve, giving more children the opportunity to explore the outdoors. Each camp session features unique programming designed to inspire a lifelong appreciation for nature, from trail hikes to close encounters with native wildlife. A highlight from this summer was "Lights, Camera, Nature," a week-long project in partnership with Seminole County Government TV. Campers scripted, acted in, and filmed nature-themed public service announcements, concluding the week with a special movie premiere for family and friends. While summer camp is coming to an end, more adventures are ahead! Eco Camp will return for Spring and Winter breaks at the Geneva Wilderness Area. Stay tuned for registration details and explore other upcoming programs using the link below, then click “Natural Lands Programs.” Learn More Published: July 24, 2026 This website uses cookies to enhance user experience. Accept

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