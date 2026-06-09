Jackiem Joyner Expands His Creative Legacy Beyond the Stage

Published Novels by Jackiem Joyner Jackiem's Latest Album, Every Part of Me

Creativity gave me a path forward, and I am committed to inspiring others to discover what’s possible in their own lives” — Jackiem Joyner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before the Billboard charts, international stages, published novels, and sold-out performances, Jackiem Joyner was a teenager determined to build a future despite difficult circumstances.At just 16 years old, he was living on his own, working full-time to pay rent, and riding his bicycle through the early-morning hours after late-night shifts so he could make it to school by 7 a.m. The discipline and self-reliance he developed during those years became the foundation for everything that followed.Today, Joyner is internationally recognized as a Billboard-charting saxophonist, recording artist, author, educator, and mentor whose work now spans music, literature, education, and creative development.Following the release of his latest album through Shanachie Entertainment, and amid a nationwide tour, Joyner is simultaneously expanding his presence in literature through a growing body of work that reflects the same emotional depth, creative discipline, and artistic ambition that have defined his music career.His literary work includes the motivational title Bold Moves; the sci-fi adventure series Zarya: Guardians of Cydnus; the mystery crime thriller Minor Assassin; and the time-travel science mystery series TimeLab. His debut novel, Zarya: Cydnus Final Hope, earned a Silver Literary Titan Book Award, further establishing his reputation as an artist whose storytelling finds expression in both music and literature.As part of his expanding educational mission, Joyner is developing the Jackiem Joyner Academy, a platform designed to help aspiring artists, writers, entrepreneurs, and creatives unlock their potential and build sustainable pathways to success.“Everything I do — whether thorough music, writing, or education — is rooted in the belief that our circumstances don’t have to define our future,” he says. “Creativity gave me a path forward, and I am committed to inspiring others to discover what’s possible in their own lives”.Joyner’s work increasingly extends into cultural programming, educational initiatives, literary engagement and interdisciplinary collaborations that bridge music, literature, personal development, and creative entrepreneurship.That range has made Joyner an increasingly compelling presence for libraries, colleges, bookstores, arts organizations, media outlets, and institutions seeking programming that is both artistically grounded and culturally relevant.HAPPENING NOWExperience Jackiem Joyner live On Tour with electric performances, book signings, and special appearances. For the latest schedule, visit www.jackiemjoyner.com Subscribe to Jackiem Joyner’s Newsletter for updates, exclusive content, and upcoming announcementsExplore courses, coaching programs, and professional development resources through the Jackiem Joyner AcademyProgramming inquiries are welcomed for literary festivals, college appearances, media interviews, bookstore events, cultural conversations, and select interdisciplinary music-and-literature events2026 NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULEAtlanta, GA — June 11Boca Raton, FL — June 13Philadelphia, PA — June 18–19Carmel, IN — July 31Washington, D.C. — August 1–2Denver, CO — August 9Temecula, CA — August 15Harrisburg, PA — September 12Las Vegas, NV — September 13Rehoboth Beach, DE — October 16Charlotte, NC — October 30–31Oakland, CA — November 12Seal Beach, CA — November 22Boston, MA — December 31ABOUT JACKIEM JOYNERBillboard-charting saxophonist, author, and producer Jackiem Joyner is internationally recognized for his contributions to contemporary jazz and the arts. He continues to perform nationally with live performance bookings coordinated through Mighty Music Corp. Jackiem has released multiple acclaimed recordings while building a parallel career in literature and cultural engagement.STAY CONNECTED WITH JACKIEM JOYNERWebsite: www.jackiemjoyner.com Facebook: Jackiem Joyner Music Instagram: @JackiemJoyner QUESTIONS & GENERAL INQUIRIESJillian Donegan, Artist Relationsjillian@jackiemjoyner.comPRESS, INTERVIEWS & MEDIAMickey Mikkelson, Creative Edge Publicity mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com | 403.464.6925

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