Ben Leman Releases Historical Novel Between the Tines Worldwide Through Grayscot

Ben Leman, Author Between The Tines

HUNTSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book is now available worldwide in print and digital format by GrayscotSet on Cowal Peninsula in southwest Scotland in the 17th century, Between the Tines follows the family of Clan Lamont as they are drawn into a brutal confrontation with Clan Campbell, whose relentless ambition leaves a trail of fear and devastation in its wake. As Arran Lamont fights alongside his brothers and lifelong friends, Lain and Sean, in the war-torn regions around them, he is tested by betrayal, loss, and the steady destruction of everything his clan has built.Even in the darkest moments, the heart of the Lamont family beats strongly through the women who hold the community together—Allie, Ariel, Lady Mary, and Isabel—offering charity, stability, and spiritual strength when hope is hardest to find. Their resilience becomes a cornerstone of the clan’s will to survive.From Highland games to clandestine raids, from feasts to fog-shrouded battlefields, Arran’s transformational journey is one of loyalty, courage, and a love that quietly grows stronger through the turmoil. But as the Campbells tighten their grip and the land burns around them, Arran and Lain are forced to rethink their fight. What begins as open warfare shifts into rescue missions, covert strategies, and the fragile beginnings of a daring plan for their people’s future.Haunted by the horrors he’s witnessed and bound by duty to those who remain, Arran faces an impossible choice: continue a war that may consume them all…or lead his people toward a new beginning across the ocean, where survival may come at the cost of everything he knows.Ben Leman is a businessman, rancher, and fourth generation Texan. His craving for adventure has taken him on extended trips to remote parts of Alaska, elk hunting in mountain wildernesses, flying as a licensed pilot, and on travels all over the world. Of Scottish decent, Ben has spent years studying the clashes between Highland clans, and particularly, the content of this story. His quest to understand their complexities has taken him to many of the locations in Scotland mentioned in his debut novel, Between the Tines.Ben began his successful business career when he co-founded an equipment manufacturing company in 1997 in his mother’s garage. As CEO, he led the company through tremendous growth and exited the industry after sixteen years before spending ten years in public service. He returned to the private sector afterwards, where he founded a second successful manufacturing business.Ben and his wife live on their family ranch along with their four children in central Texas. Visit him at BenLemanAuthor.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (Formerly Twitter), and Facebook.To request additional review copies or an interview with Ben Leman, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com / 403.464.6925.We look forward to the coverage!

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