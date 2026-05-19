Our Lady Of Blades: The new novel in the Court of Shadows series!

Sebastien de Castell Our Lady of Blades

Two sisters: divided by tragedy, united by steel. The newest novel by the bestselling author of TRAITOR'S BLADE and THE MALEVOLENT SEVEN, Sebastien de Castell

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book is available worldwide in print and digital format by HachetteBlood Week may have been banned in Rijou, but the streets still run red — and now murder is being sanctioned by the courts. Only a reckless fool would believe they can beat the system. But then, the Greatcoats have always been more than a little reckless. . .Rijou's notorious Court of Blades is as corrupt as it is cutthroat, destroying lives with impunity. Now the city's all-powerful Ascendant Houses have started buying and selling verdicts to enslave and even execute those who oppose them.Into this depraved world of licensed death comes a mysterious duellist who dares to foil the intrigues of the city's elite. They call her Lady Consequence, but years ago she had a different name, until her family was slaughtered and she was consigned to the hellish prison known as the House of Tears.Lady Consequence means to rescue her idealistic younger brother, restore their House and wreak vengeance upon those who betrayed them. But a far more dangerous game is unfolding in the shadows, one which threatens the freedom of the entire nation.Praise for Sebastien de Castell and his acclaimed GREATCOATS quartet:'I love the Greatcoats novels . . . rare examples of books that are fantastic from the first sentence to the last. Combining old-school swashbuckling action with contemporary character and a good dose of grit, these books are the rarest of things, great rollicking fun combined with an emotional punch. I cared about the characters, I laughed out loud at the banter and camaraderie, I HATED the bad guys and girls! Sebastien, write faster!’ JOHN GWYNNE, award-winning author of THE FAITHFUL AND THE FALLEN series‘These books are just joyous. This is first-rate fiction, first rate adventure, first rate full stop’CONN IGGULDEN, bestselling author of THE GOLDEN AGE series‘Guaranteed to increase household swashbuckling by 100%’LIBRARY JOURNAL on TRAITOR’S BLADE‘Sebastien de Castell is a rare talent, one of the most gifted storytellers to emerge in recent years . . . The Greatcoats now sits in a place of honour on my bookshelf as one of my favourite fantasy series of all time’ BIBLIOSANCTUM on THE GREATCOATS‘If I could recommend one series from the last five years that I hold up as the most action-packed and emotionally riveting, I would be hard-pressed to look past Sebastien de Castell's The Greatcoats’FANTASY BOOK REVIEW on THE GREATCOATS‘Excellent, page-turnery reading’BLUE BOOK BALLOON on SPELLSLINGERAbout Sebastien:Sebastien de Castell had just finished a degree in Archaeology when he started work on his first dig. Four hours later he realised how much he actually hated archaeology and left to pursue a very focused career as a musician, ombudsman, interaction designer, fight choreographer, teacher, project manager, actor and product strategist. His only defence against the charge of unbridled dilettantism is that he genuinely likes doing these things and that, in one way or another, each of these fields plays a role in his writing. He sternly resists the accusation of being a Renaissance Man in the hopes that more people will label him that way.Sebastien lives in Vancouver, Canada with his lovely wife and two belligerent cats.To request additional review copies or an interview with Sebastien de Castell, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com / 403.464.6925.We look forward to the coverage!

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