$10 Million Wrongful Death Settlement Highlights Lethal Carbon Monoxide Risks

The victim in this case Catherine Harris, whose family reached a $10 million settlement in a wrongful death case involving alleged carbon monoxide poisoning. Counsel for the Harris family, from left: Caroline W. Herrington of Adams, Jordan & Herrington, P.C., Virgil L. Adams of Adams, Jordan & Herrington, P.C., and Matt Kahn of Butler Kahn.

$10M settlement reached over defective furnace installation causing fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Homeowners trust heating contractors with their safety.” — Matt Kahn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia trial firms Butler Kahn and Adams, Jordan & Herrington secured a $10 million wrongful death settlement on behalf of the family of a LaGrange woman who died from carbon monoxide poisoning linked to an allegedly defective furnace installation and inspection. The case was litigated jointly by Butler Kahn and Adams, Jordan & Herrington.The lawsuit Harris, et al. v. Extreme Heating & Air, LLC, et al. was filed in the State Court of Troup County, Georgia, under Civil Action No. 25-CS-567, by Catherine Harris’s adult children, LaTonya Harris and Robert Harris Jr., who asserted wrongful death and related claims against Extreme Heating & Air, LLC, company owner Christopher Lentz, technician Michael Smith, and other unidentified employees.The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to properly install and later safely inspect a new furnace at Ms. Harris’s longtime LaGrange residence, resulting in dangerous levels of carbon monoxide accumulating inside the home.According to the complaint, Ms. Harris hired Extreme Heating & Air in June 2024 to replace the home’s heating unit. Months later, in November 2024, the furnace allegedly was not working when colder weather arrived, and Ms. Harris contacted the company for service. The suit states that a technician dispatched to the home turned the gas supply back on without first completing the venting system, converting the unit to run on liquid propane, or checking for gas leaks, leaving an open-ended vent pipe discharging exhaust into the basement and, ultimately, throughout the home.Ms. Harris was found dead two days later, with the cause of death identified as acute carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the filing. The plaintiffs alleged negligence, gross negligence, and nuisance, and sought the full value of Ms. Harris’s life, compensation for her pain and suffering and funeral expenses, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees under Georgia law.The complaint also provided notice of a potential claim under the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act related to the company’s alleged failure to follow industry standards and regulations designed to protect consumers.“Homeowners trust heating contractors with their safety,” said attorney Matt Kahn of Butler Kahn. “This result reflects how serious the consequences can be when basic safety standards, proper venting, and leak checks are not followed in a home heating system.”The family hopes the case will raise awareness about carbon monoxide dangers and the need for contractors to strictly follow codes, manufacturer instructions, and industry norms.“Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, and families often have no warning until it is too late,” said attorney Caroline Herrington of Adams, Jordan & Herrington. “By bringing this case and speaking publicly, the Harris family wants to help prevent other families from suffering a similar loss.”The Harris family’s legal team notes that the settlement underscores the importance of proper furnace installation, conversion, venting, and post-installation inspection, particularly where gas-fired equipment is involved. They encourage homeowners to ensure their heating work is performed by qualified professionals, to confirm that venting is routed outside the home, and to maintain working carbon monoxide detectors as an added layer of protection.About MattMatt Kahn is a top-rated personal injury and wrongful death lawyer and partner at Butler Kahn, one of Atlanta’s leading law firms for wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. Recognized for his results-driven approach and relentless advocacy, Matt represents individuals and families across Georgia who have suffered life-altering injuries or the loss of a loved one due to someone else’s negligence. Since joining Butler Kahn in 2019, Matt has helped secure justice in high-stakes cases involving car accidents, truck crashes, and complex wrongful death claims. In 2024, he was honored as one of the Daily Report’s “On the Rise” attorneys, highlighting him as one of the top lawyers under 40 in the Southeast. Known for his strategic litigation skills, compassion for clients, and courtroom success, Matt is a go-to choice for those seeking elite personal injury representation in Georgia. Learn more at https://butlerfirm.com/our-team/matt-kahn/ Butler Kahn Law Firm (Atlanta Office)10 Lenox PointeAtlanta, GA 30324678-498-5648About CarolineCaroline W. Herrington is a top-rated personal injury and wrongful death lawyer and partner at Adams, Jordan & Herrington, one of Macon’s leading law firms for wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. Caroline focuses her practice on serious personal injury and wrongful death litigation, including medical malpractice, trucking and automobile collisions, products liability, and premises liability cases. Known for her relentless advocacy and strategic approach to litigation, Caroline has helped secure substantial recoveries for clients and families facing devastating injuries and wrongful deaths throughout Georgia. Caroline has been recognized as a Georgia Super Lawyer in personal injury litigation and is widely respected for her meticulous case preparation, compassionate client advocacy, and strong courtroom presence. Learn more at https://www.adamsjordan.com/attorneys/caroline-w-herrington/ Adams, Jordan & Herrington915 Hill ParkMacon, GA 31201478-743-2159

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