Social Media Posts Are Now Part of Many California Custody Evaluations

Attorney Hossein Berenji explains how digital behavior now impacts California custody cases, shifting focus from parenting time to online conduct.

The new custody conversation is not only about time‑sharing; it is also about how your digital life reflects your parenting role.” — Hossein Berenji

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California family courts are increasingly considering social‑media posts, screenshots and digital messages as part of custody decisions, rather than relying solely on parenting‑time schedules.High-profile family law cases have highlighted a broader point: judges can treat social media behavior as evidence of parental judgment and cooperation, and that can affect specific decision-making powers even when the overall parenting schedule stays the same. In practice, online conduct may influence who gets final say on issues like schooling, rather than changing the amount of time each parent has with the child. 81% of top divorce attorneys have observed an increase in social‑media evidence, with Facebook identified as the primary social media source in 66% of those cases.“In California custody cases, judges are no longer looking only at calendars; they are also looking at timelines—post by post,” says Hossein Berenji, founder and lead Attorney at Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group. “Parents can expect their digital behavior to be factored into how the court evaluates judgment, reliability and consistency.”California family courts allow social‑media content as evidence when it is both authentic and relevant under the state’s Evidence Code, meaning posts, messages and related metadata can be presented if they meet the same standards as other forms of evidence. Public posts are generally considered fair game, while private accounts and DMs may be reached through discovery, provided authentication and relevance requirements are met.In practice, attorneys report that social media is used to examine patterns of behavior, including alleged substance use, work‑life balance, parenting priorities and compliance with court‑order language, even when the posts do not explicitly show the children.Your digital footprint—from Venmo receipts to ‘deleted’ TikToks—is the #1 source of evidence in modern divorce and custody cases. This reflects a wider U.S. trend toward digital‑evidence‑driven discovery in family‑law matters.“Judges are being asked to decide whether a late‑night post reflects a broader pattern or a one‑off moment taken out of context,” Berenji said. “That pushes the conversation toward how digital evidence is curated and authenticated, not just how long a parent spends with the child.”Digital evidence—including social‑media posts, messages and location data—is one of the most common tools in modern family‑law cases, while cautioning that isolated posts can be misleading if stripped of surrounding context. While texts and social‑media content can be admitted when they make a fact more or less probable, trial judges retain discretion to exclude them if their prejudicial impact outweighs their evidentiary value.For parents pursuing child custody, the upshot is that one party may use social media to argue that the other parent is less reliable, less stable or less focused on the child, while the responding parent may argue that the evidence is edited, selectively captured or from a different life stage. That dynamic can influence not only decision‑making authority and parenting‑time structures, but also child‑support calculations and, when posts include threats or harassment, the basis for restraining‑order requests.Berenji said he now routinely advises clients to treat their online behavior as potentially discoverable. “Social‑media content is treated by many family‑law practitioners as just one more category of evidence, like bank statements or calendars,” he said. “The more litigants realize that, the more carefully they consider what they post.”He urges parents and co‑parents to approach their digital activity with the same deliberation as formal court filings. “If you would not want a judge to see it on a screen in front of a courtroom, it is safer not to post it,” Berenji said. “The new custody conversation is not only about time‑sharing; it is also about how your digital life reflects your parenting role.”About HosseinHossein Berenji is the award-winning founder and lead attorney at Berenji Divorce and Family Law Group (formerly Berenji & Associates), specializing in complex and high-net-worth divorce cases in Los Angeles County. With over two decades of legal experience, he is known for securing multi-million dollar settlements and advocating fiercely for his clients through both litigation and strategic negotiation.Berenji has been recognized by Super Lawyers, The National Advocates Top 100, Best Legal Counsel Distinguished Member, Lawyers of Distinction, and Beverly Hills Top 10 Attorneys.He holds degrees from UCLA and Loyola Law School and is an active member of several prestigious legal associations. For more details, please visit https://www.berenjifamilylaw.com/ LOS ANGELES OFFICEBerenji & Associates Divorce Lawyers550 S. Hill St. #1467 Los Angeles, CA 90013 (213) 277-2586

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