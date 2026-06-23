Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group Establishes Loyola Law School Scholarship to Support Future Family Law Attorneys

Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group launches a $25,000 Loyola Law School scholarship to support students pursuing careers in family law over five years.

As a Loyola Law School alumnus, I wanted to help create opportunities for students who are genuinely interested in family law so that financial limitations don't prevent them from pursuing it.” — Hossein Berenji

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group, Divorce and Family Lawyers, has established a new scholarship fund at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles to support law students pursuing careers in family law.The Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group, Divorce and Family Lawyers Scholarship is a $25,000 fund created to encourage and assist Loyola Law School students who demonstrate a focus on family law. Eligible students will apply and be selected through Loyola’s Financial Aid Office, which will administer the scholarship.Family law attorney and Loyola Law School alumnus Hossein Berenji created the scholarship to help address the lack of financial support and visibility often associated with the field of family law.“Family law is such an important area of practice because the work directly impacts people’s children, families, financial futures, and everyday lives,” Berenji said. “But when many students start law school, it’s not always an area they initially consider pursuing. Compared to some other practice areas, family law often doesn’t receive the same attention, funding, internships, or visibility, even though the need for thoughtful and highly skilled attorneys in this field is enormous.“As a Loyola Law School alumnus, I wanted to help create opportunities for students who are genuinely interested in family law so that financial limitations are not what prevent them from exploring or pursuing it,” he added. “I’ve seen firsthand how meaningful this work can be and how much of a difference a good family law attorney can make in someone’s life during an incredibly difficult time.”The scholarship is structured as an annual award, with funds to be distributed each year for five years. The goal is to help reduce financial barriers for students who are committed to building careers in family law and to encourage more graduates to enter this critical practice area.Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group focuses exclusively on divorce and family law matters, representing clients in complex property division, high-conflict custody, and other family law disputes throughout the Los Angeles area. The firm’s work has given its attorneys firsthand insight into the need for well-trained family law practitioners who can handle both the legal and human dimensions of family conflict.By partnering with Loyola Law School, Berenji Divorce & Family Law Group aims to support students early in their careers and highlight family law as a meaningful, impactful, and intellectually challenging path within the legal profession. Additional details about the timing of the first award and Loyola’s public announcement are expected to be finalized through the law school’s financial aid office.Scholarship eligibility and administration-Scholarship name: Berenji Law Group, Divorce and Family Lawyers Scholarship-School: Loyola Law School, Los Angeles-Eligibility: Loyola Law School students with a focus on family law-Application process: Students apply through Loyola’s Financial Aid Office; recipients are selected and notified by the school-Structure: Annual scholarship to be distributed each year for five years-Prospective and current Loyola Law School students interested in the scholarship should contact the Loyola Law School Financial Aid Office for information on eligibility and the application process.About HosseinHossein Berenji is the award-winning founder and lead attorney at Berenji Divorce and Family Law Group (formerly Berenji & Associates), specializing in complex and high-net-worth divorce cases in Los Angeles County. With over two decades of legal experience, he is known for securing multi-million dollar settlements and advocating fiercely for his clients through both litigation and strategic negotiation. Berenji has been recognized by Super Lawyers, The National Advocates Top 100, Best Legal Counsel Distinguished Member, Lawyers of Distinction, LA Magazine’s Best of Family Law 2026 and Beverly Hills Top 10 Attorneys.He holds degrees from UCLA and Loyola Law School and is an active member of several prestigious legal associations. For more details, please visit https://www.berenjifamilylaw.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.