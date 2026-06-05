SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Launches Core Web Vitals Optimization Service Powered by Proprietary WordPress Framework

SEARCHEN® Core Framework.

New service highlights website speed, accessibility, Lighthouse performance, and user experience improvements for businesses.

Speed, accessibility, and usability all contribute to how visitors interact with a website” — John Colascione, Founder and CEO of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a digital marketing and website development company founded in 2001, announced the launch of its Core Web Vitals Optimization service , designed to help organizations improve website speed, accessibility, technical performance, and overall user experience.The service is powered by the company's proprietary SEARCHEN® Core Framework , a custom theme platform developed and maintained exclusively for SEARCHEN NETWORKSclients. As website performance standards continue to evolve, organizations are facing increasing pressure to deliver faster, more accessible digital experiences. Search engines, mobile users, and accessibility advocates all place growing importance on websites that load quickly, function efficiently, and remain usable across a wide range of devices and user needs."Website performance is no longer simply a technical issue," said John Colascione , Founder and CEO of SEARCHEN NETWORKS. "Speed, accessibility, and usability all contribute to how visitors interact with a website. Our goal is to help organizations create a better online experience while providing a strong technical foundation for future growth."The newly announced service focuses on improving key performance indicators measured by Google's Lighthouse auditing platform, including Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO. The company reports that multiple websites powered by its proprietary framework have achieved Lighthouse Performance scores ranging from 98 to 100.According to SEARCHEN NETWORKS, the optimization process may include Core Web Vitals improvements, image optimization, CSS and JavaScript refinement, WordPress performance enhancements, accessibility improvements, hosting evaluations, and server-level optimization.Unlike many website providers that rely on mass-market commercial themes, SEARCHEN NETWORKSdeveloped the SEARCHENCore Framework to provide a lightweight, scalable, and maintainable foundation for client websites. The framework utilizes a custom parent and child theme architecture designed to support long-term performance and flexibility.The company says the framework is not licensed or sold separately and is available exclusively to organizations utilizing SEARCHEN NETWORKSwebsite services. The announcement comes as businesses increasingly seek solutions that address not only search visibility, but also user experience, mobile performance, accessibility concerns, and technical website quality.Organizations interested in learning more about website speed optimization, accessibility improvements, and Core Web Vitals services can visit the company's newly launched service page at: https://www.searchen.com/core-web-vitals-optimization/ About SEARCHEN NETWORKSFounded in 2001, SEARCHEN NETWORKSis a digital marketing, website development, search engine optimization, web hosting, managed webmaster, lead generation, public relations, and online visibility company headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company serves businesses, organizations, and government entities throughout the United States and provides solutions designed to improve online visibility, website performance, and digital engagement.

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