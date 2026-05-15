SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Searchen Networks is BBB Accredited.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues transforming how consumers discover businesses online, SEARCHEN NETWORKSis expanding its involvement throughout South Florida with a growing focus on regional business visibility, digital modernization, and public-sector-oriented web initiatives. The West Palm Beach-based company , operated by Internet Marketing Services Inc., specializes in AI-ready search visibility, website development, accessibility modernization, lead attribution systems, and digital growth strategy for businesses and organizations navigating rapidly evolving online discovery trends.Founded by digital entrepreneur John Colascione, SEARCHEN NETWORKStraces part of its regional growth philosophy back to the company’s earlier roots in Long Island, New York, where Colascione helped build and operate a large regional digital media and advertising presence focused on local business visibility and geographically targeted online engagement.The company now aims to apply that same regional integration strategy throughout Palm Beach County and the greater South Florida market, where businesses are increasingly adapting to AI-driven search behavior, evolving customer discovery patterns, and growing demand for stronger digital authority and online trust signals.“Businesses are entering a period where visibility is no longer just about traditional rankings or advertising,” said Colascione. “Artificial intelligence is changing how organizations are discovered, evaluated, and trusted online. Regional authority, business relationships, and trusted digital presence are becoming increasingly important.”As part of its expanding regional involvement, SEARCHEN NETWORKShas recently increased participation within Palm Beach County’s business and economic community through organizations including the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches The company has also expanded involvement in transportation-related and public-sector-oriented digital initiatives within South Florida, helping organizations improve digital accessibility, visibility, and communication infrastructure.SEARCHEN NETWORKSplans to continue increasing participation in regional business initiatives, educational seminars, technology discussions, and community-focused economic engagement efforts throughout South Florida.About SEARCHEN NETWORKSSEARCHEN NETWORKSis a South Florida-based digital growth and AI visibility company operated by Internet Marketing Services Inc. The company provides AI-ready search optimization, website development, accessibility modernization, lead attribution systems, and digital growth consulting services for businesses and organizations throughout South Florida and beyond.Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce:Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches:Company Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.