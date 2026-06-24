Long Island Internet Pioneer Revives Historic LongIslandGuide.com

Long Island Guide

Historic Long Island website reborn with mission to become the region's most comprehensive online guide.

Long Island is one of the most diverse and interesting regions in America, yet much of its information remains scattered across thousands of disconnected sources,” — John Colascione

KINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet publisher John Colascione has relaunched LongIslandGuide.com, a historic website dating back to the 1990s, marking his return to developing online resources focused on Long Island. His long-term vision is to build the web's most comprehensive information resource dedicated exclusively to Long Island. The relaunch represents the latest chapter in Colascione's long history of building online resources focused on Long Island.Over two decades ago, Colascione founded LongIslandExchange.com, one of Long Island's early online destination websites and community resources. The success of LongIslandExchange.com led to his recruitment to oversee operations at LongIsland.com, one of the region's best-known online media properties. Following the eventual sale of all his Long Island media properties, Colascione honored a five-year non-compete agreement before returning to the Long Island publishing space.Colascione began searching for an opportunity to once again build a large-scale Long Island information resource . During that search, he discovered that LongIslandGuide.com, a website originally established in the 1990s, had become available following the passing of its owner.Rather than creating an entirely new brand, Colascione chose to preserve and expand LongIslandGuide.com, recognizing both its history and its potential to become a lasting digital resource for Long Island residents and visitors."Long Island is one of the most diverse and interesting regions in America, yet much of its information remains scattered across thousands of disconnected sources," said Colascione. "Our goal is to create a centralized resource where residents and visitors can learn about Long Island's communities, attractions, parks, beaches, transportation systems, landmarks, history, and destinations all in one place."Today, LongIslandGuide.com features hundreds of in-depth pages covering Nassau County, Suffolk County, the North Shore, South Shore, the Hamptons, the North Fork, local communities, parks, beaches, ferries, airports, museums, historic sites, attractions, transportation systems, seasonal events, and destinations throughout Long Island. New pages are added on an ongoing basis as the project steadily expands toward its long-term vision of documenting virtually every significant aspect of Long Island.Unlike many websites that publish content once and rarely revisit it, LongIslandGuide.com was designed as a continuously evolving knowledge base.A proprietary editorial workflow automatically identifies pages that have not been reviewed within the previous 45 days. Those pages are then evaluated for opportunities to improve accuracy, expand factual coverage, strengthen internal linking, incorporate newly discovered historical information, add maps and photographs, improve transportation information, and connect readers with related Long Island destinations that may not have existed when the page was originally published.Rather than allowing content to become outdated over time, the website is intentionally designed to become more complete, more interconnected, and more valuable with every editorial review cycle.As new communities, attractions, landmarks, parks, beaches, transportation resources, and destinations are added to the website, previously published pages are revisited and connected to those new resources, creating an increasingly interconnected knowledge base of Long Island. Every proposed enhancement is reviewed by a human editor before publication."This isn't simply about publishing more pages," Colascione said. "It's about continuously improving what already exists while expanding the relationships between Long Island's communities, attractions, history, and destinations. Every editorial review makes the website more complete than it was before."Unlike many destination websites that rely heavily on display advertising, LongIslandGuide.com is intentionally designed with the reader experience as its highest priority."Our objective isn't to build another advertising platform," Colascione said. "Our objective is to build the best Long Island information resource on the internet . We're building it one page at a time, and every page is reviewed, expanded, and connected to the rest of the site as the project grows."That philosophy has guided every aspect of the project. Rather than measuring success by advertising inventory or page views alone, the focus remains on creating the highest-quality resource possible through continuous improvement, expanding coverage, and thoughtful editorial review.The long-term vision extends far beyond tourism. LongIslandGuide.com is being developed as a comprehensive digital reference covering Long Island's geography, communities, parks, beaches, attractions, transportation systems, infrastructure, history, culture, and points of interest. The goal is to create a trusted resource that serves residents, visitors, students, researchers, historians, and future generations alike."As someone who has spent much of my career building websites about Long Island, this project is the culmination of everything I've learned over the past several decades," Colascione said. "Long Island deserves a resource that continually grows, continually improves, and helps people discover every corner of this remarkable region."For more information, visit LongIslandGuide.comAbout LongIslandGuide.comOriginally established in the 1990s, LongIslandGuide.com is an independently owned online resource dedicated to documenting Long Island's communities, attractions, parks, beaches, landmarks, transportation systems, events, history, and destinations. Under the ownership of John Colascione, the website is continuously expanded and enhanced through a proprietary editorial review process designed to improve existing content, connect newly created resources, and build one of the web's most comprehensive references devoted exclusively to Long Island.

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