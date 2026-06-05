Jovanović and Kozarev Visit China

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dušan Kozarev, are in Beijing as members of the delegation of the 15th Class of the Higher Security and Defence Studies Programme of the University of Defence, whose study visit included numerous meetings with representatives of Chinese institutions and businesses.

In addition to in-depth discussions on relevant geopolitical issues held at the National Defence University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the China Institute of International Studies, the Serbian officials visited the headquarters of the Third Guards Division of the People's Liberation Army, where they were briefed on the training standards and equipment of China's modern armed forces.

As part of the economic segment of the programme, the Serbian delegation was welcomed by globally renowned information technology and defence companies, including Norinco, Poly and Elink, which presented their latest achievements in the fields of research, development and production.

A reception for the participants of the 15th Class of the Higher Security and Defence Studies Programme was hosted at the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Beijing by Ambassador Maja Stefanović, together with the outgoing and newly appointed Defence Attachés, Colonels Slobodan Novaković and Aleksandar Čukić. The event provided an excellent opportunity to present important aspects of the traditionally closest possible relations between Serbia and China.

This is the first official delegation from Serbia to visit China following last week’s official visit of President Aleksandar Vučić, which further strengthened the ironclad friendship between the peoples and states of Serbia and China.