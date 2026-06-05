Interregional Workshop to promote the Joint Convention

SLOVENIA, June 5 - The Contracting Parties to the Joint Convention have tasked the Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to organize promotional meetings to raise awareness and support broader adherence to the Joint Convention. In addition, paragraph 22 of Resolution 8 on Nuclear and Radiation Safety – adopted during the 68th IAEA General Conference in September 2024 – calls upon the Secretariat, in cooperation with international organizations and Member States, to continue promoting the importance of conventions concluded under the auspices of the Agency.

At the initiative of the Secretariat, the workshop was organized by the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration.

Currently, 93 IAEA Member States are Contracting Parties to the Joint Convention including Slovenia. Representatives from Algeria, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, El Salvador, Kenya, Libya, Malaysia, Tunisia and Zambia participated in the workshop. Its purpose was to enable countries that are already parties to the Joint Convention to share their experiences with countries that have not yet acceded to it, particularly regarding the ratification process, preparation of national reports, participation in review meetings, and other activities within the review cycle. In addition to Slovenia, a country with a nuclear programme, a representative of Latvia, which does not have a nuclear programme, also shared her experiences with participants.

During the workshop participants gained a more detailed understanding of the content of the Joint Convention and its guidelines, which were developed to facilitate and harmonize the reporting process. Representatives of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration, the Agency for Radioactive Waste Management (ARAO), and the Krško Nuclear Power Plant simulated country group activities at a review meeting and presented Slovenia’s latest report under the Joint Convention including discussions and the preparation of a rapporteur’s report. Representatives of the ARAO also hosted participants at the construction site of the low- and intermediate level radioactive waste repository in Vrbina near Krško.

The workshop provided participants with a valuable insight into the obligations of Contracting Parties to the Joint Convention. Understanding the reporting process is essential in helping countries to make informed decisions about joining international agreements such as the Joint Convention.

Promoting the Joint Convention is also important since the safe management of radioactive waste and spent fuel extends beyond national borders. Radioactive waste is generated in all countries including those without nuclear power plants i.e. through the use of radiation sources in medicine, industry and research. A high level of nuclear and radiation safety, together with the exchange of experience among countries, is therefore in the common interest of the entire international community. Through its participation in promoting the Joint Convention, Slovenia contributes to strengthening the global safety culture and the responsible management of radioactive waste and spent fuel.