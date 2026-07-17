New cycling route creates scenic link between Bled and Bohinj

SLOVENIA, July 17 - Several years in the making, the newly completed section between Bled and Bohinjska Bistrica measures about 20 kilometres and links with an existing bike route that continues to Lake Bohinj, forming an uninterrupted 28-kilometre ride.

The route follows the scenic and refreshing Sava Bohinjka River for much of its length, passing through forests, meadows and small Alpine villages, with views of the surrounding mountains. At times is comes so close to the river that riders can jump in almost straight from the bike to cool down.

Cycling guides have long highlighted this corridor as one of the most scenic rides in northwestern Slovenia, but until now most of the journey involved sharing busy and fairly narrow roads with cars and buses.

The ride also changes how visitors can combine Bled and Bohinj in a single day without having to rely on a car. Bled is known for its island church, castle and lively lakeside promenade, while Bohinj offers a quieter atmosphere, spectacular mountain scenery and direct access to Triglav National Park.

Most of the path is separated from motor traffic and follows gentle terrain along the river valley, making it suitable for a wide range of cyclists, including families and recreational riders.

There are still a few temporary caveats. A section near the village of Obrne remains affected by landslide repairs, meaning cyclists must briefly use the regional road before rejoining the segregated path, and protective rockfall barriers are still missing on one short stretch on the Bohinj side.

Still, the new connection, a EUR 25 million project, turns what was once a patchwork of roads and cycle paths into a much more coherent route between Slovenia's two best-known Alpine lakes.

Source: STA