From Karst to Coast, From Forest to Fork: Slovenia Showcased Through an Immersive Culinary Experience

SLOVENIA, July 15 - At the heart of the concept was chef Miha Dolinar, who conceptualized and executed a culinary journey that translated Slovenia’s natural diversity into taste, texture, and emotion. Rather than presenting Slovenia as a destination in a traditional format, the event encouraged guests to engage directly with the stories hidden within each landscape.

The experience unfolded across five carefully curated stations inspired by Slovenia’s forests, meadows, rivers and the Adriatic Sea, vineyards, and the Julian Alps. Each station combined flavours, aromas, and tactile interaction to create a deeper emotional connection with the landscapes they represented. Guests were not simply served dishes. They actively participated by seasoning seabass sashimi themselves, mixing herbal tea blends from alpine flowers, and discovering unexpected flavour combinations that sparked both curiosity and nostalgia.

To deepen the immersion, each station also featured reflective prompts that encouraged guests to connect what they were tasting with their own memories and experiences. Familiar notes evoked feelings of home, summers with family, or quiet moments in nature, while new textures and aromas opened space for imagination and discovery. By engaging multiple senses at once, the event transformed Slovenia from something observed into something truly felt.

The showcase was delivered in partnership with ASKO Nordic, whose inspiring venue helped bring the concept to life. More than a presentation of Slovenian tourism, the event created a lasting emotional experience, one that guests could carry with them long after the final taste faded.