International Criminal Justice Day

SLOVENIA, July 17 - International criminal justice comprises judicial and other institutions that promote respect for international law, as well as the enforcement of accountability for crimes. The International Criminal Court (ICC), which is often seen as a legacy of the Nuremberg Tribunal, plays a central role in this system. The ICC is a permanent international criminal court with the power to investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes. Other important components of the international criminal justice system include ad hoc and hybrid courts and tribunals. 17 July was chosen symbolically because on that day in 1998, 120 member states of the international community adopted the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court.

The effective operation of the ICC and other institutions is a significant factor in the global fight against impunity. Based on its own historical experience, Slovenia understands the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. This must be achieved while respecting legal norms and principles. Only then can peace be established at both regional and global levels. On 11 July, the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer emphasised that this day serves as a lasting reminder of the consequences of hatred and intolerance; at the same time, it reminds the international community of its responsibility to resolutely prevent atrocities, to strive for respect for international law and to preserve peace and security. The ongoing aggression against Ukraine, now in its fourth year, reminds our European region every day how precious peace is and how important it is to prevent impunity.

Everyone has the right to peace, to a fair trial and the assurance that such crimes will not be repeated. Allegations of the most serious crimes must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted, as these crimes concern the entire international community. To achieve this goal effectively, we need independent, impartial, professional and credible judicial institutions, such as the ICC, as well as cooperation among international and domestic judicial bodies. The entire international community has an interest in peace and justice, and its members are responsible for upholding these values through unity, mutual respect and cooperation.