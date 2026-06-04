Senate Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1765

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - parts, installations, refreshments, replacements and upgrades to

the equipment, whether any of the equipment is affixed to or

incorporated into real property, including:

(1) All equipment necessary for the transformation,

generation, distribution or management of electricity that is

required to operate computer servers or similar data storage

equipment, including generators, uninterruptible energy

supplies, conduit, gaseous fuel piping, cabling, duct banks,

switches, switchboards, batteries and testing equipment.

(2) All equipment necessary to cool and maintain a

controlled environment for the operation of the computer servers

or data storage systems and other components of the computer

data center, including mechanical equipment, refrigerant piping,

gaseous fuel piping, adiabatic and free cooling systems, cooling

towers, water softeners, air handling units, indoor direct

exchange units, fans, ducting and filters.

(3) All water conservation systems, including facilities or

mechanisms that are designed to collect, conserve and reuse

water.

(4) All software, including, but not limited to, enabling

software and licensing agreements, computer servers or similar

data storage equipment, chassis, networking equipment, switches,

racks, cabling, trays and conduits.

(5) All monitoring equipment and security systems.

(6) Modular data centers and preassembled components of any

item described in this definition, including components used in

the manufacturing of modular data centers.

(7) Other tangible personal property that is essential to

the operations of a computer data center.

Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20260SB1344PN1765 - 21 -

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