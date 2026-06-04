Senate Bill 1344 Printer's Number 1765
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - parts, installations, refreshments, replacements and upgrades to
the equipment, whether any of the equipment is affixed to or
incorporated into real property, including:
(1) All equipment necessary for the transformation,
generation, distribution or management of electricity that is
required to operate computer servers or similar data storage
equipment, including generators, uninterruptible energy
supplies, conduit, gaseous fuel piping, cabling, duct banks,
switches, switchboards, batteries and testing equipment.
(2) All equipment necessary to cool and maintain a
controlled environment for the operation of the computer servers
or data storage systems and other components of the computer
data center, including mechanical equipment, refrigerant piping,
gaseous fuel piping, adiabatic and free cooling systems, cooling
towers, water softeners, air handling units, indoor direct
exchange units, fans, ducting and filters.
(3) All water conservation systems, including facilities or
mechanisms that are designed to collect, conserve and reuse
water.
(4) All software, including, but not limited to, enabling
software and licensing agreements, computer servers or similar
data storage equipment, chassis, networking equipment, switches,
racks, cabling, trays and conduits.
(5) All monitoring equipment and security systems.
(6) Modular data centers and preassembled components of any
item described in this definition, including components used in
the manufacturing of modular data centers.
(7) Other tangible personal property that is essential to
the operations of a computer data center.
Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20260SB1344PN1765 - 21 -
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