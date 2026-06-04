Senate Bill 1357 Printer's Number 1768

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - election district, may call upon any mayor, chief burgess,

sheriff, deputy sheriff, constable, deputy constable, or police

officer, to clear an avenue to the door of any polling place

which is obstructed in such a way as to prevent electors from

approaching, or to maintain order and quell any disturbance, if

such arises. No police officer [in commission] or Federal law

enforcement official, whether in uniform or in citizen's

clothes, shall be within one hundred feet of a polling place or

ballot return site during the conduct of any primary or

election, unless in the exercise of his privilege of voting, [or

for the purpose of serving warrants, or unless called upon to

preserve the peace,] as provided by this act: Provided, however,

That such prohibition shall not apply to such police officers

assigned to a police station or headquarters located in a

building or on the premises where the polling place is located

and such police officers must be within one hundred (100) feet

of the polling place to enter and exit such police station or

headquarters: And provided further, That in no event may any

police officer or Federal law enforcement official unlawfully

use or practice any intimidation, threats, force or violence

nor, in any manner, unduly influence or overawe any elector or

prevent him from voting or restrain his freedom of choice, nor

may any such police officer or Federal law enforcement official

electioneer or directly or indirectly attempt to influence the

election or electors while within one hundred (100) feet of a

polling place or ballot return site as herein set forth: And

provided further, That where polling places or ballot return

sites are located in buildings or on premises where a police

station or headquarters are located, the polling place or ballot

return site shall be located in a separate room. No body of

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