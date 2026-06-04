Senate Bill 1357 Printer's Number 1768
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - election district, may call upon any mayor, chief burgess,
sheriff, deputy sheriff, constable, deputy constable, or police
officer, to clear an avenue to the door of any polling place
which is obstructed in such a way as to prevent electors from
approaching, or to maintain order and quell any disturbance, if
such arises. No police officer [in commission] or Federal law
enforcement official, whether in uniform or in citizen's
clothes, shall be within one hundred feet of a polling place or
ballot return site during the conduct of any primary or
election, unless in the exercise of his privilege of voting, [or
for the purpose of serving warrants, or unless called upon to
preserve the peace,] as provided by this act: Provided, however,
That such prohibition shall not apply to such police officers
assigned to a police station or headquarters located in a
building or on the premises where the polling place is located
and such police officers must be within one hundred (100) feet
of the polling place to enter and exit such police station or
headquarters: And provided further, That in no event may any
police officer or Federal law enforcement official unlawfully
use or practice any intimidation, threats, force or violence
nor, in any manner, unduly influence or overawe any elector or
prevent him from voting or restrain his freedom of choice, nor
may any such police officer or Federal law enforcement official
electioneer or directly or indirectly attempt to influence the
election or electors while within one hundred (100) feet of a
polling place or ballot return site as herein set forth: And
provided further, That where polling places or ballot return
sites are located in buildings or on premises where a police
station or headquarters are located, the polling place or ballot
return site shall be located in a separate room. No body of
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