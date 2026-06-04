Senate Bill 1349 Printer's Number 1767

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - platform, content-sharing platform, messaging platform,

advertising network, stand-alone search engine or web browser

that distributes content to users who did not create or

collaborate in creating the content that exceeded 2,000,000

unique monthly users during the preceding 12 months.

"Person." The term includes a governmental entity.

"Provenance label." A disclosure embedded in image, video or

audio content in a manner that is machine-readable.

"Provenance label reading tool." A software program,

application or other mechanism that reads a provenance label and

allows a person to determine whether an image, video or audio

content was created or altered by a specific covered AI tool

provider's generative artificial intelligence system.

"Synthetic content." Audio or visual content that has been

generated or materially altered by synthetic content creations.

Section 3. Requirements for covered AI tool providers.

(a) Provenance label reading tool.--A covered AI tool

provider shall make available, at no cost to a person, a

provenance label reading tool that:

(1) is publicly accessible through a conspicuous link on

the covered AI tool provider's publicly accessible Internet

website and any corresponding mobile application;

(2) allows a person to do either of the following:

(i) upload an image, video or audio content; or

(ii) provide an apparent Uniform Resource Locator

that links an image, video or audio content;

(3) supports access via an Application Program Interface

that allows a person to programmatically submit content for

assessment without accessing the covered AI tool provider's

publicly accessible Internet website;

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