Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1771
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1771
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1352
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL, KANE, PISCIOTTANO,
PENNYCUICK, BROWN, KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, MILLER, FARRY, YAW AND
KIM, JUNE 4, 2026
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 4, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and
duties as to licensing, providing for issuance of licenses by
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 1027. Issuance of Licenses by Department of Drug and
Alcohol Programs.--(a) Notwithstanding section 1009, the
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs shall issue to a
provider a license for a term of two years if the Department of
Drug and Alcohol Programs determines that the provider meets the
following conditions:
(1) The provider's license is in good standing and has not
been in provisional status for at least two consecutive years.
(2) The provider has received a current multiyear
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