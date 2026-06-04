Senate Bill 1352 Printer's Number 1771

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1771

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1352

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL, KANE, PISCIOTTANO,

PENNYCUICK, BROWN, KEEFER, HUTCHINSON, MILLER, FARRY, YAW AND

KIM, JUNE 4, 2026

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 4, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and

duties as to licensing, providing for issuance of licenses by

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 1027. Issuance of Licenses by Department of Drug and

Alcohol Programs.--(a) Notwithstanding section 1009, the

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs shall issue to a

provider a license for a term of two years if the Department of

Drug and Alcohol Programs determines that the provider meets the

following conditions:

(1) The provider's license is in good standing and has not

been in provisional status for at least two consecutive years.

(2) The provider has received a current multiyear

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