Senate Bill 1358 Printer's Number 1769

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1769

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1358

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY YAW, VOGEL, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL,

ROTHMAN, PISCIOTTANO, FLYNN, BOSCOLA, J. WARD, ARGALL,

LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA AND DUSH, JUNE 4, 2026

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 4, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.825, No.359), entitled

"An act defining and prohibiting waste in the production of

oil and gas; defining the powers and duties of the Oil and

Gas Conservation Commission and the Oil and Gas Division of

the Department of Mines and Mineral Industries with respect

to the prevention of waste in the production of oil and gas

from certain geological horizons; the protection of

correlative rights; the spacing of well drilling operations;

the unitization of lands and horizons for the purpose of

regulating well spacing; providing for the enforcement of

this act; and the issuance of rules, regulations and orders

prescribing the rights, obligations and duties of owners and

operators of interests in lands and leasehold interests

therein with respect to the drilling of oil and gas wells

thereon; providing for hearings and the procedures to be

followed therein; imposing duties upon the courts; providing

methods for the enforcement of the provisions of this act,

limiting all the provisions hereof to certain geological

horizons; imposing penalties and making an appropriation,"

further providing for drilling permits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6 of the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.825,

No.359), known as the Oil and Gas Conservation Law, is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 6. Drilling Permits.--* * *

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