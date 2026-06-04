Senate Bill 1359 Printer's Number 1770
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - (ii) has an aggregate monthly maximum demand of
either of the following minimum thresholds:
(A) for an electric distribution company whose
peak load is equal to or above 2,500 megawatts, 20
megawatts; or
(B) for an electric distribution company whose
peak load is less than 2,500 megawatts, one megawatt.
(2) For the purpose of calculating the aggregate minimum
thresholds under paragraph (1):
(i) The sum of all load of the retail electric
customer's affiliated companies and companies with common
ownership shall be included.
(ii) If there are multiple facilities at a single
location of less than the applicable minimum thresholds,
but the aggregate total load is greater than the minimum
thresholds, all the multiple facilities shall be
included.
Section 3. Moratorium
(a) Imposition.--A moratorium is imposed on:
(1) The development or permitting of any new
construction or expansion of a hyperscale data center in this
Commonwealth.
(2) The expansion of a data center that is not currently
a hyperscale data center but, if expanded, would become a
hyperscale data center.
(3) Data center infrastructure such as new power
generating facilities and utility transmission infrastructure
required to power a hyperscale data center.
(b) Duration.--The moratorium is in effect for 36 months
from the effective date of this subsection.
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