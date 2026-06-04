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Senate Bill 1359 Printer's Number 1770

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - (ii) has an aggregate monthly maximum demand of

either of the following minimum thresholds:

(A) for an electric distribution company whose

peak load is equal to or above 2,500 megawatts, 20

megawatts; or

(B) for an electric distribution company whose

peak load is less than 2,500 megawatts, one megawatt.

(2) For the purpose of calculating the aggregate minimum

thresholds under paragraph (1):

(i) The sum of all load of the retail electric

customer's affiliated companies and companies with common

ownership shall be included.

(ii) If there are multiple facilities at a single

location of less than the applicable minimum thresholds,

but the aggregate total load is greater than the minimum

thresholds, all the multiple facilities shall be

included.

Section 3. Moratorium

(a) Imposition.--A moratorium is imposed on:

(1) The development or permitting of any new

construction or expansion of a hyperscale data center in this

Commonwealth.

(2) The expansion of a data center that is not currently

a hyperscale data center but, if expanded, would become a

hyperscale data center.

(3) Data center infrastructure such as new power

generating facilities and utility transmission infrastructure

required to power a hyperscale data center.

(b) Duration.--The moratorium is in effect for 36 months

from the effective date of this subsection.

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Senate Bill 1359 Printer's Number 1770

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