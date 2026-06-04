Senate Bill 1356 Printer's Number 1772
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1772
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1356
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, ROTHMAN, KANE AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 4, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 4, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in historic preservation incentive tax credit,
further providing for tax credit certificates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1703-H(b)(5)(ii) of the act of March 4,
1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is
amended to read:
Section 1703-H. Tax credit certificates.
* * *
(b) Review, recommendation and approval.--
* * *
(5) In granting tax credit certificates under this
article, the Department of Community and Economic
Development:
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