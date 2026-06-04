Senate Bill 1356 Printer's Number 1772

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1772 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1356 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, ROTHMAN, KANE AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 4, 2026 REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 4, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment, collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and penalties," in historic preservation incentive tax credit, further providing for tax credit certificates. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1703-H(b)(5)(ii) of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read: Section 1703-H. Tax credit certificates. * * * (b) Review, recommendation and approval.-- * * * (5) In granting tax credit certificates under this article, the Department of Community and Economic Development: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

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