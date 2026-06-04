Senate Resolution 333 Printer's Number 1773
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1773
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
333
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, STREET, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COMITTA,
VOGEL, CULVER, STEFANO AND KIM, JUNE 4, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 4, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of June 7 through 13, 2026, as "Chesapeake
Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is the largest and most
productive estuary in the United States, with its watershed
spanning six states and the District of Columbia; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is fed by 50 major tributaries,
the largest being the Susquehanna River, which provides 50% of
the fresh water to the bay; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay's tributaries in this
Commonwealth are an important source of drinking water and
recreational fishing and boating for Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay watershed covers 64,000 square
miles, including half of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay watershed is an extraordinary and
vital natural resource, and some of the nation's most productive
farm and forest lands lie in Pennsylvania's portion of the
watershed; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay supports 348 species of finfish,
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