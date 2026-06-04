Senate Resolution 333 Printer's Number 1773

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1773

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

333

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, STREET, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COMITTA,

VOGEL, CULVER, STEFANO AND KIM, JUNE 4, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 4, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of June 7 through 13, 2026, as "Chesapeake

Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is the largest and most

productive estuary in the United States, with its watershed

spanning six states and the District of Columbia; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is fed by 50 major tributaries,

the largest being the Susquehanna River, which provides 50% of

the fresh water to the bay; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay's tributaries in this

Commonwealth are an important source of drinking water and

recreational fishing and boating for Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay watershed covers 64,000 square

miles, including half of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay watershed is an extraordinary and

vital natural resource, and some of the nation's most productive

farm and forest lands lie in Pennsylvania's portion of the

watershed; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay supports 348 species of finfish,

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