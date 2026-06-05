Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia pays the highest tribute to Serbian UN peacekeeper Staff Sergeant Milovan Jovanović, who lost his life while serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in recognition of his dedication and service to the Republic of Serbia, as well as to international peace and security. The Ministry extends its deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends.

At the same time, we strongly condemn the attack against UNIFIL, which resulted in the death of the Serbian peacekeeper and the injury of two other members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, from Spain and El Salvador, following the shelling of a UN base on 3 June 2026.

We call for an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation into this incident and for those responsible to be held accountable. We further call for full respect for United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, international law, and international humanitarian law, as well as for the protection of the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel.