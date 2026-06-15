Hosted.com® Secures Registered Trademark Status Registering a Domain Name Is Not the Same as Registering a Trademark Clear Brand Identity Supports Trust for Customers and Partners

Hosted.com® has registered its company name as a trademark, adding brand protection and clarifying how trademarking differs from domain name registration.

While domain registration secures a web address, a trademark registration protects a brand. Both are important but different. Registering the Hosted.com® trademark is a milestone for the company.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a web hosting and domain provider, announced that its company name is a registered trademark. This registration covers the brand identity and supports its use in official communications, services, and customer platforms. The announcement aims to confirm the company’s trademark status and to help explain the difference between owning a domain name and registering a trademark.Hosted.comwas founded on July 6, 2015, and operates under the legal, registered name: Hosted.com LLC. The registration formalizes the company’s use of the Hosted.comname in connection with its Domain Registration, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting products. domain name and a trademark are often used together in business and branding, but they are not the same form of protection. A domain name is a web address that allows people to find a website online. Trademark registration, by contrast, protects a brand name or similar identifier in relation to specific goods or services.For online businesses, the difference can be important. Registering a domain name does not automatically register that name as a trademark. A business can have a domain name without having trademark protection for it.Similarly, a trademark owner may not necessarily own every domain name that includes or resembles it. These are separate forms of registration, managed through different systems, and used for different purposes. Domain name registration is often one of the first steps in creating a website. Trademark registration is a separate step that may help protect the commercial identity associated with that website, subject to the rules and scope of the registration.The company also noted that trademark registration should not be confused with broader ownership of all similar terms or web addresses. This is because domain names are registered individually and remain subject to registry policies and regular renewal.“Registering the Hosted.comname as a trademark is an important step in protecting the company’s identity,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “A domain name gives a business its address on the internet. A trademark helps protect the identity connected to that address. Both play an important role, but they are not the same thing.”The announcement also supports Hosted.com’s broader focus on clear communication around domain names and online branding. Many businesses begin with a domain name because it is one of the first steps in launching a website. However, a domain name alone does not necessarily protect the wider use of a business name.Registering trademarks can establish clearer boundaries on how a company name is used for the specific services that it offers. This is particularly important for online businesses, as customers depend on accurate brand recognition when handling domain names, hosting, email, and websites.Hosted.comstated that registering the trademark is part of its ongoing brand management, not a change in services. It will continue operating under the Hosted.comname and provide Domain Registration, Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and other online services.This is especially important when handling domain names, hosting accounts, email services, and website settings through one provider. Clear brand recognition helps customers to identify official communications and distinguish them from unrelated or unauthorized references.About Hosted.comHosted.comoffers Web Hosting, Domain Registration, and WordPress Hosting for businesses and individuals. The company focuses on reliability, performance, and accessible support, catering to a diverse customer base from freelancers to startups and SMEs.Desku.io, is a division of Hosted.com, consolidates Live Chat, WhatsApp, social messaging, and email into a single Unified Inbox. Desku.io is an intuitive AI customer Support Service and HelpDesk platform, equipped with a built-in AI Chatbot (No-Code Builder) designed for small businesses. It aims to provide faster responses, save time, and enhance customer satisfaction without requiring any coding.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of www.Hosted.comand also serves as CEO of AI Support Management Solution www.Desku.io . With over 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain industry, he has led the company in providing services that help businesses and individuals effectively manage their online presence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.