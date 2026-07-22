Hosted.com® Details Domain Registration Features Included in Service

Domain Security and Management Tools Included for Hosted.com® Customers Manage Settings, Redirects, DNS Records, and Transfers from One Platform. A Centralized Approach to Domain Registration Services from Hosted.com®

Hosted.com offers domain registration features including search, parking, transfers, WHOIS lookup, blacklist checks, bulk registration, and management tools.

Domain registration isn't just about picking a name; it also requires the right tools. Hosted.com® offers domain search, transfers, parking, and WHOIS Lookup features, helping make management easier.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a provider of Domain Registration and Web Hosting services, has detailed the features available through its domain registration platform for customers. The company focuses on how domain-related tools can support freelancers, startups, and small businesses when choosing, securing, and managing domain names.Domain registration is usually the first thing most people do when preparing to set up a website, an online business, a marketing campaign, or a brand identity. The Hosted.com domain registration service combines several tools into a single platform, allowing customers to check availability, review extensions, reserve selected domains, and manage registered names after setup.To start, the platform includes a search tool that checks whether a chosen domain name is available. Customers can search across a range of TLD extensions, including commonly used ones (.com, .org, .net), niche-specific (.site, .ai, .tech), or location-based TLDs. This gives customers a simple way to compare options and pricing before completing their registration.Hosted.comalso provides domain parking as part of its domain registration service. Domain parking allows a registered domain to be held before a website is connected to it. This feature is designed for businesses, projects, and freelancers who need to secure their preferred web address while site development or project launch planning is underway.The feature set also includes 1-Click DNSSEC, a simplified option for applying Domain Name System Security extensions to a domain. DNSSEC helps protect domain name system records by verifying DNS responses, ensuring that visitors are directed to the correct website.Hosted.com also includes URL redirection through its Domain Pointing tool, which allows a domain to point visitors to an existing website. DNS hosting is supported through Hosted.com’s geo-redundant DNS servers.Blacklist checking is another feature included in the Hosted.comsuite. This function helps identify whether a domain has been linked to harmful or suspicious sites in the past. This check can help inform decisions before registering a domain name for a website or email address.The included control panel gives customers access to their domain settings from a single dashboard. This helps make admin tasks, such as managing registered domains, reviewing details, and troubleshooting easier and faster.“Domain registration is not only about choosing a name. It is also about having the right tools to manage them properly afterward,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “Hosted.comhas focused on keeping domain search, transfers, parking, WHOIS Lookup, and management features accessible in one place, so customers can make informed decisions from the start.”For customers managing multiple domains, Hosted.comoffers Bulk Domain Registration. This feature supports organizations and domain portfolio owners that need to register multiple names, variations, or extensions. It may be used for brand protection, regional naming, product launches, campaign planning, or broader domain portfolio management.Hosted.comalso supports Domain Transfers and Bulk Domain Transfers. These services are designed for customers who already have domains registered elsewhere and want to move one or more of them to Hosted.com for centralized administration. Managing multiple domains under a single provider can reduce complexity for businesses with growing needs.The platform also includes a WHOIS Lookup tool. A WHOIS Lookup allows people to review publicly available registration information for a domain name, where available. This can include registrar details, domain status, nameserver information, and registration or expiry dates.An AI Domain Name Generator is also available. This AI tool helps generate domain name ideas from keyword words or descriptions. This can help make it easier to find an available domain for businesses, creators, and projects that need inspiration or alternatives.The domain registration feature set is part of Hosted.com’s broader service suite, which includes Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Email Hosting, website security, and other related services. These domain tools are designed to support customers from the initial domain search to continuous management.About Hosted.comHosted.comprovides Web Hosting, Domain Registration, and WordPress Hosting tailored for businesses and individuals alike. The company emphasizes reliability, high performance, and easy-to-access support, catering to a wide range of clients from freelancers to startups and SMEs. www.Desku.io , a division of Hosted.com, consolidates chat, WhatsApp, social messaging, and email into a single Shared Inbox. Desku.io features a user-friendly AI-driven Customer Service and HelpDesk platform, including an embedded No-Code AI Chatbot designed for small businesses. It aims to deliver quicker responses, save time, and improve customer satisfaction without the need for coding skills.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of www.Hosted.com, and he also serves as CEO of AI Support Management Solution www.Desku.io . With more than 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain industry, he has guided the company in delivering services that help businesses and individuals manage their online presence effectively.

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