Hosted.com® Expands Support for New Domain Name Extensions

New gTLD Options Available for Domain Registrations from Hosted.com® Relevant, Descriptive Domains for Websites with Increased Availability More Choice Beyond Traditional Domain Extensions with Easy Management

Hosted.com expands support for new gTLDs, giving businesses more relevant domain naming options as many traditional extensions become increasingly crowded.

Domain names are how businesses build brand recognition. Hosted.com offers a wider selection of TLDs, making it easier for customers to choose and register domains that match their website’s purpose.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a domain registration and web hosting provider, has expanded support for a range of new generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) for customers looking for available, relevant website names. This is intended to provide businesses, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and content publishers with more flexibility in choosing domain names, as many traditional extensions have become increasingly crowded.While extensions like .com, .net, and .org are widely recognized, the growth of global website registrations has made it harder to find concise, clear, and brand-aligned names with them.The Hosted.com domain extension range includes .store, .site, .tech, .online, .io, .mobi, and .zone, among many others. These new gTLDs can offer more choices when registering a domain name and can better describe a website's purpose and content than traditional options.For example, an ecommerce site using .store rather than .com , or a software company using .io, the extension provides immediate context, so visitors know exactly what to expect before they even click the link.The additional extensions can also help reduce the need for longer names, hyphens, or confusing spelling variations when a preferred name is unavailable with a legacy extension.Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, said:Domain names are not only how people find and connect with websites, but they are also an essential part of an online business’s brand recognition. By offering a wider selection of TLDs, Hosted.com makes it easier for customers to find and register domain names that suit their content, are easier to recognize, and better reflect the website's purpose.The expanded support also helps with managing multiple domain names. Businesses can use different extensions for separate product lines, marketing campaigns, or landing pages. It also helps with brand protection by preventing others from taking similar ULRs to divert traffic or utilize for phishing scams.Hosted.com provides a central, easy to use, control panel, where customers can manage DNS settings, monitor renewals, and have a complete overview of their registered domains. This platform is designed to make managing a single domain or multiple domains across different extensions easier and more intuitive.The company also provides an AI Domain Name Generator that helps customers find domain name ideas based on keywords and descriptions, with Basic and Advanced versions available. The tool checks availability across the suggested variations with different extensions when a preferred domain name has already been registered.The expansion of supported generic Top-Level Domains reflects broader changes in domain registration, as businesses and freelancers are no longer limited to a small set of established extensions where they may struggle with availability.As more websites are created globally, access to a wider range of domain extensions provides additional options for clarity, relevance, and long-term business growth.About Hosted.comHosted.com offers Web Hosting and domain name services with a variety of solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. These services simplify site creation and management while ensuring performance, stability, and security for SMEs, individuals, and startups.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted.com, with over 25 years of experience in web hosting and domain services. With a commitment to excellence and superior customer support, Hosted.com's mission is to simplify how individuals and businesses of all sizes manage their websites.

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