TELESIN Launches Master Lens Series: Elevating iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Mobile Cinematography

CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TELESIN , a leading innovator in professional camera and smartphone accessories, has officially announced the global release of the Master Lens Series for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Engineered specifically for mobile filmmakers, mobile journalists, and high-end content creators, this premium optical collection expands the creative boundaries of Apple’s latest flagship devices without compromising on image clarity.True Optical Enhancement: Eliminating Mobile LimitationsWhile smartphone sensors and computational photography have advanced dramatically, physical hardware limitations—such as fixed focal lengths and digital cropping—still restrict creative freedom. The TELESIN Master Lens Series bridges this gap by delivering true optical solutions that maintain peak sensor performance across both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.The Master Lens collection features high-grade multi-coated optical glass designed to ensure zero sharpness degradation, minimal chromatic aberration, and maximum light transmission. The lineup includes:- 1.55X Cinematic Anamorphic Lens: Brings a dramatic Hollywood ultra-widescreen look to the iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max. By hardware-expanding the horizon with a 1.55X squeeze factor, it delivers an epic 2.76:1 cinematic aspect ratio after de-squeezing, complete with signature horizontal blue flares and organic anamorphic bokeh.- High-Definition Wide-Angle & Macro Lenses: Expands the field of view for sweeping landscapes without the corner distortion common in software fixes, or unlocks extreme close-up details with tack-sharp focus.Seamless Integration with the TELESIN EcosystemThe Master Lens Series is built to work flawlessly with TELESIN’s professional mobile ecology. Utilizing a secure, precision-engineered bayonet mount, the lenses attach instantly to TELESIN's dedicated photography cages and cases designed for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This ensures perfect optical alignment over the iPhone's native lenses, preventing vignetting and guaranteeing a quick setup in fast-paced shooting environments.AvailabilityThe TELESIN Master Lens Series for iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max is now available worldwide via the TELESIN official store.- Product Page: TELESIN Master Lens for iPhone 17 Pro / Pro MaxMedia Contact- Contact Person: Kiki- Email: kiki@telesin.com- Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/

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