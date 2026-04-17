Capture Every Spark: TELESIN to Showcase Pro-Grade Cinema Ecosystem at NAB Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TELESIN , a global leader in professional action camera and mobile photography accessories, is proud to announce its participation in the NAB Show 2026. Under the theme "Action Makes Sparks", TELESIN is bringing its cinematic expertise to Las Vegas, headlined by the North American debut of the Telesin Master Grip for Galaxy S26 Ultra and a comprehensive ecosystem for the newly launched DJI Pocket 4 Bridging the Gap: Professional Gear for the Android FlagshipFollowing the massive global success of its iPhone 17 Professional Photography Kit , TELESIN recognized a significant void in the industry: while Android flagship hardware has reached cinema-grade heights, the market lacks professional-level rigging and thermal solutions to match.To empower the Android creator community, TELESIN has dedicated its R&D to the Samsung S26 Ultra. Under the product slogan "Ultra Cool. Ultra Shot.", this kit is designed to transform the device into a true production-ready "A-camera."Core Innovation: Thermal & Ergonomic Mastery The Master Grip addresses the two critical pain points of mobile cinematography:- Ultra Cool: Utilizing a specialized active cooling chassis, the system ensures the S26 Ultra maintains peak performance during high-bitrate 8K filming, eliminating thermal throttling.- Ultra Shot: Ergonomically engineered to provide the tactile stability of a high-end cinema camera, the grip—combined with a proprietary pre-flash metering light and precision ND16 filters—ensures professional results in any lighting condition.A Field-Tested Ecosystem for the Modern CreatorIn addition to the Samsung debut, TELESIN is showcasing its full 2026 professional lineup, featuring dedicated support for the latest industry hardware:- DJI Pocket 4 Professional Suite: Following the April 16th launch of the DJI Pocket 4, TELESIN is introducing a complete accessory ecosystem. This includes:- High-Precision Optics: A range of CPL, VND, and Black Mist filters for precise light control and cinematic texture.- Production Essentials: An integrated charging handle for extended shoots, high-CRI fill lights, and a custom-engineered protective carrying case.- Professional Action Camera Gear: Featuring the flagship Magnetic Neck Holder Mount for immersive POV angles and the new StreetGrip Kit for Action 6, offering a durable cage with versatile expansion ports for mics and monitors.- All-Terrain & Underwater Solutions: Including the Floating Selfie Stick Tripod for seamless land-to-water transitions and the 20m Underwater Diving Case for professional mobile deep-sea cinematography.Experience the Future at NAB 2026TELESIN invites broadcasters, cinematographers, and media representatives to the Las Vegas Convention Center for live hands-on demonstrations of the 2026 product ecosystem.- Dates: April 19 – April 22, 2026- Location: 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA- Booth: C6746 (Central Hall)

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