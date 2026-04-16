TELESIN to Unveil High-Growth Imaging Solutions at Global Sources Electronics Hong Kong 2026

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading manufacturer of professional action camera and mobile photography accessories, is set to showcase its latest high-demand product lineup at Global Sources Electronics Hong Kong 2026. Under the theme "Action Makes Sparks", TELESIN will present its 2026 innovation roadmap, featuring the all-new Samsung S26 Ultra Professional Photography Kit and the DJI Pocket 4 accessory ecosystem.Empowering the Global Market with Android-Centric InnovationsBuilding on the massive commercial success of its iPhone 17 series, TELESIN is strategically expanding its portfolio to address the underserved Android flagship market.The Master Grip for Samsung S26 Ultra, launched under the slogan "Ultra Cool. Ultra Shot.", represents a significant market opportunity for global distributors. By solving critical pain points—such as thermal management and professional ergonomics—TELESIN provides a high-margin, professional-grade solution that bridges the gap between smartphone users and professional content creators.Comprehensive Ecosystem for High-Demand HardwareAt Booth 5E10, TELESIN will display its full range of "market-ready" accessories designed for the latest trending devices:- DJI Pocket 4 Ecosystem: A complete suite of filters (CPL/VND/Black Mist), power charger handles, and lighting solutions, designed for quick stock turnover and high consumer appeal.- Flagship Action Camera Mounts: Featuring the industry-standard Magnetic Neck Holder Mount and the StreetGrip Kit for Action 6, products that have consistently led sales charts in the action sports category.- Waterproof & Travel Gear: Showcasing the 60m Diving Case and versatile Floating Tripods, engineered for durability and global outdoor trends.Partnering for Success in 2026As a brand known for its robust R&D and supply chain reliability, TELESIN invites international buyers, distributors, and retail partners to discuss localized market strategies and distribution opportunities.- Dates: April 18 – April 21, 2026- Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong- Booth: Hall 5, 5E10

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