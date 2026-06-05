Franklin County Burn Ban Rescinded
The burn ban for Franklin County has been lifted as of 10:30 AM on June 4, 2026.
However, please remember to burn responsibly: never leave any fire unattended and keep a water source nearby in case you need to extinguish it.
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