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Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 Hyde Park

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 100 is shut down between VT Route 100C and Whitaker Rd in Hyde Park due to a Fire Incident.

 

This incident is expected to last for several hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

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Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 Hyde Park

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