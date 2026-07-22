STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police to hold Change of Command Ceremony

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Tuesday, July 21, 2026) — The Vermont State Police will hold a Change of Command Ceremony at the Statehouse in Montpelier next month as Col. Matthew T. Birmingham passes leadership of the agency to Lt. Col. Shawn Loan.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in the House Chambers of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. Gov. Phil Scott, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, Col. Birmingham and Lt. Col. Loan will deliver remarks. The ceremony also includes a formal transfer of agency leadership and the administration of the Oath of Office to the new director.

Col. Birmingham leaves the state police after more than 28 years of service and is the agency’s second-longest-serving director. Gov. Scott and Commissioner Morrison announced the appointment of Lt. Col. Loan earlier this month. A 19-year veteran of the state police, Lt. Col. Loan will be promoted to colonel upon becoming director.

The Vermont State Police’s top command staff also includes Maj. Ashley “Skip” Barnes as Criminal Division commander, Maj. Steven Coote as Field Force Division commander, and Maj. David Petersen as Support Services Division commander.

Members of the media who plan to attend the Change of Command Ceremony should RSVP by email to VSP’s public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

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