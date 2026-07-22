SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI ARREST/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3003985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/20/26 @ 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Thomas Pietrzak

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/20/26 at approximately 1938 hours Vermont State Police received a report of a driver who was passed out in their vehicle in the area of Old Depot Road and Maple Hill Road, Shaftsbury. Troopers and Arlington Rescue were dispatched to the scene to ensure the male occupant was okay. Before Troopers arrived, the male left the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla. The Toyota and the male driver were located at the Buck Stop in Shaftsbury by Troopers.

Troopers made contact with the male, who was identified as Thomas Pietrzak (25). While speaking to Pietrzak, Troopers suspected he was impaired and conducted an investigation for DUI. During this investigation Pietrzak showed several clues of impairment. Pietrzak was subsequently placed in custody for suspected DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing.

Pietrzak was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/26 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - N/A LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421