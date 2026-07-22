SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI ARREST/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/20/26 @ 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 7a, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Thomas Pietrzak
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/20/26 at approximately 1938 hours
Vermont State Police received a report of a driver who was passed out in their
vehicle in the area of Old Depot Road and Maple Hill Road, Shaftsbury. Troopers
and Arlington Rescue were dispatched to the scene to ensure the male occupant
was okay. Before Troopers arrived, the male left the scene in a silver Toyota
Corolla. The Toyota and the male driver were located at the Buck Stop in
Shaftsbury by Troopers.
Troopers made contact with the male, who was identified as Thomas
Pietrzak (25). While speaking to Pietrzak, Troopers suspected he was impaired
and conducted an investigation for DUI. During this investigation Pietrzak
showed several clues of impairment. Pietrzak was subsequently placed in custody
for suspected DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in
Shaftsbury for processing.
Pietrzak was later released with a citation to appear in
Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of
DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/26 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - N/A LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
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