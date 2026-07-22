UPDATE / Berlin Barracks / Request for Information
UPDATE:
The involved individuals have been identified, and it was
determined that no crime has been committed. The Vermont State Police would
like to thank the numerous members of the public that sent tips and assisted in
the investigation, no other information is needed at this time.
VSP News
Release-Incident
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A3006099
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION:
Berlin
CONTACT#:
(802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME:
July 20th, 2026, at approximately 1937 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Duxfarm Est, Duxbury, VT
ACCUSED:
Unknown at this time
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
On July
20, 2026, at approximately 1937 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of an unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling on Duxfarm Est in the
Town of Duxbury, VT. Investigation revealed that a male and female entered into
the occupied residence then subsequently left the area. Photographs of the
individuals involved are included with this press release.
Anyone
with information related to this incident or the identities of the individuals
pictured is encouraged to contact Trooper Alyssa Nozka and the Berlin Barracks
at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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