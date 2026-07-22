UPDATE / Berlin Barracks / Request for Information

UPDATE:

The involved individuals have been identified, and it was determined that no crime has been committed. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public that sent tips and assisted in the investigation, no other information is needed at this time.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3006099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 20th, 2026, at approximately 1937 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Duxfarm Est, Duxbury, VT

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 20, 2026, at approximately 1937 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling on Duxfarm Est in the Town of Duxbury, VT. Investigation revealed that a male and female entered into the occupied residence then subsequently left the area. Photographs of the individuals involved are included with this press release.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identities of the individuals pictured is encouraged to contact Trooper Alyssa Nozka and the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.